Meet in India campaign takes shape

SINGAPORE, 26 November 2024: India’s Ministry of Tourism has launched ‘Meet in India’ as a specialised sub-brand within the ‘Incredible India’ campaign to showcase India as an appealing MICE destination equipped with top-tier connectivity, cutting-edge infrastructure, a vibrant knowledge hub, and a plethora of distinctive tourist attractions.

The Ministry made the announcement at the IBTM, a leading travel exhibition for the global business events community, which was held in Barcelona from 19 to 21 November.

India presents its Meet in India campaign at IBTM.

In a press statement released at the IBTM, the Ministry identified MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) as a niche sector that could resolve the country’s seasonality issues and showcase India as a 365-day destination.

Leading Convention centres like the Hyderabad Convention Centre and Jaipur Convention Centre are participating in the campaign led by the Ministry of Tourism that is highlighting the nation’s robust infrastructure in terms of organising events, exhibitions, and conferences on a bigger scale.

In recent years, India has developed global-standard hotels, improved roads and highways, and enhanced air connectivity, even for reaching remote areas. In 2023, India ranked 7th in the ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association) ranking of countries in the Asia Pacific region.