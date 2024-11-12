HK Express welcomes 10th A321neo

HONG KONG, 13 November 2024: HK Express Airways (HK Express) welcomed its 10th Airbus A321neo, the largest passenger aircraft in its fleet, which serves 21 destinations.

HK Express Chief Executive Officer Jeanette Mao said: “As HK Express continues to introduce new routes, we are thrilled to welcome our 10th Airbus A321neo aircraft, marking a significant step towards growing our fleet to 40 aircraft. Since receiving our first A321neo aircraft in March last year, we have added 10 A321neo aircraft in just over a year and a half. With our fleet’s rapid expansion and the launch of new routes, HK Express will increase frequencies to over 800 weekly flights.”

HK Express CEO Jeanette Mao (second from left), HK Express Maintenance & Engineering Director Geoffrey Hung (second from right) and HK Express Maintenance & Engineering – Technical Service Engineers Kim Leung and Duncan Chiu (first from left and first from right) welcomed the 10th Airbus A321neo aircraft on the tarmac.

HK Express now flies an average of over 15,000 passengers arriving and departing the Hong Kong International Airport daily. This contributes to the development of the city’s tourism industry, facilitating more frequent travel between Hong Kong and other Asian countries while creating new business opportunities.

“HK Express is confident in the Asian market, especially with the commissioning of the Three-runway System,” Mao added. “We look forward to the new opportunities it will bring. We will continue to expand our fleet, introduce new routes, and enhance our Asian flight network, providing more affordable and reliable flight options while reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as the region’s leading international aviation hub.”

The A321neo can accommodate 236 passengers with 18-inch-wide cabin seats and plenty of overhead storage space to ease the boarding and disembarking procedures.

HK Express has a fleet of 39 aircraft, including six Airbus A320ceo, 10 A320neo, 13 A321ceo and 10 A321neo.