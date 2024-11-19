Malaysia wins TripZilla award

SINGAPORE, 20 November 2024: Malaysia has been awarded the prestigious “Destination of the Year” at the TripZilla Excellence Awards 2024.

The honours are determined through an extensive voting process involving passionate travel enthusiasts and recognises a steadfast commitment to excellence, innovation, and exceptional service.

It acknowledged Malaysia’s exceptional tourism offerings, diverse culture, and commitment to enhancing tourists’ travel experiences.

Tourism Malaysia Director General Datuk Manoharan Periasamy remarked: “As Malaysia celebrates this remarkable achievement, we invite travellers to explore our nation’s unique charm, exceptional hospitality, and the myriad of experiences awaiting discovery.”

The award underscores Malaysia’s ongoing initiatives to promote sustainable tourism practices, focusing on preserving natural beauty while providing economic opportunities for local communities. Malaysia’s vast array of eco-tourism attractions and conservation-focused programmes demonstrates its commitment to a sustainable future for travel.

TripZilla is a leading travel media company in Southeast Asia, reaching more than 20 million travellers every month. Now in its landmark 10th year, the TripZilla Excellence Awards is a highly coveted honour in the travel industry, celebrating brands that have crafted exceptional and unforgettable travel experiences.

Malaysia is gearing up various promotional campaigns to attract tourists worldwide. The forthcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 has set a target of 35.6 million foreign tourist arrivals, with a target receipt of RM147.1 billion.