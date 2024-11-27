Learning vacations take off in South Korea

SINGAPORE, 28 November 2024: As global demand for “learn cations” spikes, South Korea emerges as a leading destination for travellers who combine cultural exploration with meaningful learning experiences.

Learncations focus on immersive educational experiences, prioritising growth over traditional sightseeing. Activities can range from cultural immersion and language acquisition to high-tech skill-building and traditional craft learning.

Photo credit: Hannah Walding. Home cooking classes appeal to Asian tourists.

“South Korea’s unique blend of educational, cultural and technological experiences makes it a leading learncation destination. With a dynamic mix of tradition and innovation, South Korea invites travellers to learn and explore in an exciting, immersive environment,” said Korea Tourism Organization NY Office Executive Director Hee Jin Cho.

“From hands-on Korean cooking classes to immersive experiences with the latest technology, South Korea offers a wide variety of learning opportunities that appeal to modern travellers eager for personal growth and cultural connection.”

Top learncation experiences in South Korea

Historical and Cultural Learning Experiences: South Korea’s historical landmarks, including Gyeongbokgung Palace and Bukchon Hanok Village, set the stage for immersive learning about Korean history and Confucian philosophy. Guided tours and workshops at these sites offer a deeper understanding of South Korea’s cultural values and legacy, making history a key part of the travel experience.

Traditional Korean Arts and Crafts: With a rich cultural heritage, South Korea offers hands-on experiences in traditional crafts like calligraphy, hanbok making and pottery. Artisans in cities like Jeonju and Gyeongju guide tourists through these practices, creating meaningful connections with Korean tradition.

Korean Cooking Classes: A 2023 global trends report1 found that 86% of Gen-Z and Millennial respondents are open to venturing out of their comfort zone and trying new foods while travelling. For food enthusiasts, South Korea offers immersive Korean cooking classes that provide hands-on experience in preparing beloved traditional dishes like kimchi, bibimbap and bulgogi. Classes are typically led by skilled teachers who guide participants through authentic techniques and ingredients, offering a deep dive into the art of Korean cuisine.

K-pop Dance and Music Workshops: South Korea’s entertainment industry captivates fans worldwide who are eager to experience K-pop firsthand. Visitors can participate in K-pop dance classes and music production workshops guided by industry experts.

Korean Language Immersion Programmes: The global popularity of Korean pop culture has sparked a tremendous interest in learning the Korean language. South Korea is a popular destination for international students, with many studying there and participating in immersive language programs. Institutions like the King Sejong Institute provide comprehensive courses for all skill levels, allowing students to immerse themselves in Korean language and culture.

Technology and Innovation Programmes: As a global technology hub, South Korea attracts tech enthusiasts and professionals who want to expand their skills. Programs in coding, AI, and robotics offered in Seoul’s innovation hubs are particularly popular, reflecting the country’s status as a leading tech innovator.

About the Korea Tourism Organization

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is an organisation of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST).

(Source: Businesswire)