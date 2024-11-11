KAL adds flight to Manila

SINGAPORE, 12 November 2024: Korean Air will add a fourth daily scheduled service between Seoul Incheon and Manila on 24 November 24, enhancing connectivity between the region and North America through its Seoul Incheon hub.

Flight KE619 will depart Seoul Incheon at 2140 and arrive in Manila at 0105 the following day.

Photo credit: Korean Air.

Flight KE620, will depart Manila at 0220 and arrive in Seoul Incheon at 0725.

Korean Air will deploy an 182-seat A321neo aircraft to the additional service, configured with eight lie-flat business class seats and 174 economy class seats.

KAL currently flies 21 services weekly on the Seoul—Manila route, with daily departures from Seoul at 0745, 1835 and 2005. The additional daily flight will depart Seoul at 2140. The airline deploys a Boeing 777-300 with 338 seats for the 0745 departure, an Airbus A340-300 with 277 seats for the 1835 departure and an A321 with 182 seats for the 2005 departure.

As Korean Air’s primary transit corridor between Southeast Asia and North America, the Manila route is pivotal in the airline’s global network. The new late-night service aligns with morning departures to North America, enhancing connectivity options for passengers.

“As air travel demand continues to grow, we are strengthening our commitment to the Philippines market through continued investment and service expansion,” said Korean Air Philippines Country Manager, Byung Kwon Lee.

South Korea was the largest source of international arrivals into the Philippines in 2024, reflecting the robust ties between the two nations. These strong bilateral relations ensured Korea’s position as the Philippines’ fifth largest trading partner in 2023, with bilateral trade valued at USD12.02 billion. As part of its ongoing network expansion strategy, the airline will continue to develop its services between the two countries and beyond, leveraging its extensive global network spanning 120 destinations across 43 countries.