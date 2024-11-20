AirAsia Move SNAP! makes travel cheaper

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 November 2024: AirAsia MOVE promises to redefine travel planning with SNAP! (Flight plus Hotel) packages, making travel more affordable.

SNAP! by AirAsia MOVE introduces WEDNESDEALS, a weekly 24-hour sale available exclusively on the AirAsia MOVE app every Wednesday for destinations across ASEAN and beyond.

SNAP! packages provide users with better value through combined rates from official airline partners, AirAsia and direct hotel partners.

To mark the launch of WEDNESDEALS, SNAP! will extend the usual 24-hour sale period to three days, from 20 to 22 November 2024. It offers discounts for travellers of up to MYR170 with promo codes WEDNESDEALS and VISA for a minimum spend of MYR1200. Travellers can also join a social media contest until 30 November 2024 to stand a chance to be one of 10 lucky winners across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines to win MYR500 each.