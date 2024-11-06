Fraser opens property in North Vietnam

SINGAPORE, 7 November 2024: Frasers Hospitality, a business unit of Frasers Property, announced Tuesday the opening of Modena by Fraser Vinh Yen, its first hotel residence in the Vinh Phuc province of Northern Vietnam.

Centrally located in the heart of the city’s old quarters, it’s the preferred address for exploring the city. Modena by Fraser Vinh Yen features 88 fully furnished serviced apartments comprising studios and one – to three-bedroom units. These units have a kitchenette and separate large living and dining areas. The property offers 24/7 reception, security, a concierge team, housekeeping services, and an all-day dining restaurant. Other amenities include an outdoor pool, two sauna rooms and a 24-hour gym.

Vinh Yen is in the northern part of the country and a 50-minute drive from Hanoi. A vibrant city known for its rich history and stunning landscapes, guests can look forward to the picturesque scenery of the breathtaking Tam Dao Mountain range and tranquil Dai Lai Lake. This provincial capital is also home to numerous cultural and historical sites, such as the Vinh Son Pagoda and the Hoa Lu Ancient Citadel.

Foodies will enjoy exploring the famed Kim Ngoc Food Street, which offers a range of delicious street foods and snacks. Avid golfers will appreciate the short 30-minute drive to three of the largest golf courses in Vinh Phuc: Thanh Lang Valley Golf & Resort, Dai Lai Golf Club, and Tam Dao Golf & Resort. Other amenities are easily accessible, such as supermarkets, Vinh Yen train station, and the Noi Bai International Airport, which is a mere 46-minute drive away.

Modena by Fraser Vinh Yen sells a stay at USD35++ per room per night until 28 February 2025.