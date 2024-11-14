KOTA KINABALU, 15 November 2024: Sabah introduced its Explore Sabah initiative during the recent World Travel Market (WTM), highlighting the state’s distinctive attractions and paving the way for Visit Malaysia 2026.

Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Christina Liew launched the campaign at the WTM Sabah Pavilion on 5 November, followed by a Memorandum of Collaboration signed with Intrepid UK, a leading outbound tour firm.

Memorandum of Collaboration signing between Sabah Tourism Board and Intrepid UK, witnessed by YB Datuk Seri Panglima Christina Liew, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah; His Excellency Dato’ Zakri Jaafar, High Commissioner of Malaysia to the UK and Ireland; YB Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah and Chairman of Sabah Tourism Board; and YBhg. Datuk Josie Lai, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah Permanent Secretary. Signing the memorandum: Mr. Julinus Jeffery Jimit, CEO of Sabah Tourism Board, and Ms. Angela Chen, Senior Marketing Manager – EMEA, Intrepid UK.

She led a strong Sabah delegation to the four-day WTM event in London that included 13 Sabah-based travel agents.

Speaking at the Explore Sabah campaign launch, Liew said: “Our participation at the World Travel Market is part of a larger journey to connect with global partners and amplify our presence in the UK and beyond to position Sabah as the ultimate destination for unforgettable cultural, adventure, and nature experiences.”

The Minister stressed that Explore Sabah is a strategic initiative to enhance Sabah’s appeal as a favourite destination, particularly in anticipation of Visit Malaysia 2026. “Through Explore Sabah, we are gearing up to showcase our stunning state and establish it as Malaysia’s preferred destination for those seeking unforgettable experiences in culture, adventure, and nature,” she added.

According to Liew, the campaign highlights Sabah’s 10 distinctive wonders, including UNESCO heritage sites, the five highest peaks, rich biodiversity, and memorable wildlife encounters.

In the latest update on Sabah’s tourism sector, she reported substantial growth from January to August, with visitor arrivals reaching 2,094,202, an increase of 25.7% compared to the same period in 2023 (1,665,951). “International arrivals surged by 64.5%, totalling 867,231 visitors, bringing tourism back to 87% of pre-pandemic levels.”

“Currently, Sabah is connected to 19 international gateway cities in important outbound travel source markets, with plans for further connectivity,” Liew said, expressing optimism about achieving a target of 3 million visitors by year-end.

The Minister also announced a national campaign collaboration between the Sabah Tourism Board and Intrepid UK to enhance Sabah’s international profile.

Present at the MoC signing and campaign launch were Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Assistant Minister cum STB chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai; Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Josie Lai; Malaysian High Commissioner to the UK Datuk Zakri Jaafar; and STB chief executive officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit.

For more information on Sabah tourism visit https://sabahtourism.com