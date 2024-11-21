EVA Air activates NDC connection via Sabre

SINGAPORE, 22 November 2024: Sabre Corporation, a software and technology provider for the global travel industry, announced on Thursday New Distribution Capability (NDC) connectivity from Star Alliance member airline EVA Air through Sabre’s global multi-source content platform.

With this new connection, EVA Air’s NDC content will be seamlessly integrated into Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS), allowing travel agencies and corporate buyers to compare flight options more efficiently and transparently.

This move aligns with EVA Air’s commitment to improving the customer experience by offering more personalised and flexible fare choices.

“Implementing our NDC connection to Sabre’s global travel marketplace is an exciting milestone for EVA Air as we expand our distribution strategy,” said EVA Air Vice President Digital and Information Planning Eric Chiu. “By participating in Sabre’s extensive global marketplace and activating NDC capabilities, we can deliver an even higher level of service to travellers.”

NDC enhances airline retailing by enabling carriers to distribute more real-time travel options through third parties. By integrating and normalising NDC offers, Sabre gives travel agencies and corporate buyers an efficient way to shop, book and service airlines’ NDC offers alongside traditional content and low-cost carrier options by using Sabre’s APIs and travel agency booking platforms, Sabre Red 360 and Sabre Red Launchpad™. Travel sellers will have more options to customise the travel experience for their clients.

“We’re delighted that EVA Air has chosen to join the growing number of airlines globally who are activating NDC connections through Sabre,” said Sabre Travel Solutions Senior Vice President of Product Management, Distribution Experience Kathy Morgan.

Established in 1989, EVA Air now offers around 60 international routes. EVA Air’s network includes regional and international services to destinations across Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and the US.