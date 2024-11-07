BANGKOK, 8 November 2024: Dusit Hotels and Resorts under Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has launched the ‘Make Time for Travel’ offer.

The offer provides guests with up to USD 200 hotel credit to enhance their stays with curated dining, wellness, and cultural experiences at selected Dusit properties worldwide – exclusively for bookings made via dusit.com.

Available for bookings of two or more nights made from now until 15 December 2024, with stay dates extending until 15 February 2025, the offer invites travellers to immerse themselves in captivating Dusit destinations across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Egypt, Greece, Guam, Japan, Kenya, Nepal, Oman, Singapore, Thailand, and The Maldives.

From chic urban escapes to tranquil beachside retreats, the offer empowers guests to make the most of each destination’s unique offerings, with the included hotel credit adding greater value to personalised adventures and meaningful stays.

Notably, the offer includes stays at Dusit’s reimagined flagship, Dusit Thani Bangkok, which recently reopened after a stunning transformation. Here, each elegant guest room offers spectacular views over Lumpini Park, providing a luxurious sanctuary in the heart of the city.

For members of Dusit’s loyalty programme, Dusit Gold, the Make Time for Travel offer is even more rewarding, with exclusive privileges such as up to 20% off stays, up to 30% off dining, complimentary room upgrades, late check-out, and Dusit’s signature ‘Instant Delight’ rewards. Enrolment in the Dusit Gold loyalty programme is free and can be completed online at dusit.com/signup.

For more information, visit https://www.dusit.com/hotel-deals/

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.

Dusit International’s diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.