BANGKOK, Thailand, 28 November 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts announces that its newest property, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, has officially opened its doors.

With the arrival of its first guests, the resort invites guests to immerse themselves in an underwater world-themed paradise where unforgettable experiences await. This vibrant destination is set to redefine family holidays with its captivating attractions and Centara’s signature Thai-inspired hospitality.

Designed for boundless fun and adventure, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives features a meandering lazy river, a swimming pool, a kids’ pool, and a lively water playground. The resort also offers a Kids’ Club, the innovative Candy Spa for younger guests and the award-winning Spa Cenvaree for adults. With a private beach, water sports, snorkelling excursions, and more, every aspect of the resort is curated to ensure a memorable stay for guests of all ages.

“We are thrilled to welcome our first guests to Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives,” said General Manager Andrew Jansson. “This marks an exciting new chapter for Centara Hotels & Resorts, and our team is dedicated to crafting unforgettable experiences for guests of every age. We invite everyone to dive into the joy and wonder of our incredible new property, where memories are made, and every moment is filled with warmth and discovery.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is offering exclusive rates, complimentary stays and meals for up to two children aged 15 and under, and free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Male airport and the resort. CentaraThe1 members will also enjoy an additional 15% discount on their stay.

This exclusive ‘Me & Centara’ offer runs until 20 December 2024 for stays between now and 31 October 2025. Additionally, guests completing their stay by 20 December of this year will receive a voucher for a complimentary return stay of the same duration between May and September next year.

For more information and to book your next adventure at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cmlm/introductoryoffer.