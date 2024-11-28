KUCHING, 29 November 2024: Sarawak welcomed the inaugural visit of Coral Geographer to Borneo Island last week, operated by Coral Expeditions from Australia.

The cruise ship, carrying 125 passengers — mainly Australians — along with two lecturers and seven expedition crew members, docked at Kuching’s port to a colourful cultural reception and garlanding ceremony.

Passengers embarked on shore excursions designed to showcase Sarawak’s unique attractions. Highlights of the tours included a Kuching City Tour, with visits to the iconic Borneo Cultures Museum and trips to Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, where passengers observed orangutans in their natural habitat. Other activities included birding at Kubah National Park, renowned for its rich biodiversity, and an immersive adventure at Bako National Park, famed for its scenic landscapes and wildlife.

Before arriving in Kuching, Coral Geographer docked in Miri to enable passengers to explore the Miri-Sibuti Reef National Park for diving activities and visit the Lambir Hills National Park and Niah National Park, recently recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The arrival of the Coral Geographer was facilitated by GAC and Fortune Shipping, ensuring seamless coordination for the passengers’ visit to Sarawak. The ship is scheduled to return to Kuching on 26 December 2024 for a second visit.

This recurring interest from cruise operators highlights the appeal of Sarawak’s rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and community-driven tourism initiatives. Visitors are treated to authentic experiences that celebrate Sarawak’s CANFF pillars — Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals.

For more information on Sarawak tourism, visit:https://www.sarawaktourism.com/web/home/index/