BANGKOK, 4 November 2024: BWH℠ Hotels, a leading global hospitality network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, continued its impressive winning streak at the travel industry’s most illustrious award ceremonies, as it was honoured with two titles in the Lifestyle + Travel Awards 2024.

At a stylish gala evening staged in Bangkok on 25 October 2024, Best Western Hotels & Resorts was named the best “Mid-Range Hotels Brand”, and WorldHotels was presented with the honorary “Influential Asia Pacific Hotel Collection” award.

The “Mid-Range Hotels Brand” award for Best Western, which was collected on stage by BWH Hotels’ Managing Director, Operations – APAC Rodney Simpson, reflects the continued strength and success of this iconic midscale hotel brand, which has been delighting guests around the world for more than 75 years. Today, Best Western offers over 130 hotels and resorts across Asia Pacific, with many more in the pipeline, covering innovative and intuitive brands.

For WorldHotels, the “Influential Asia Pacific Hotel Collection” award reflects this industry-leading hotel company’s outstanding reputation in the region. The collection offers a selection of highly unique upscale and luxury properties under four distinct collections: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Crafted, and WorldHotels Distinctive. This esteemed award was presented on stage to BWH Hotels’ Vice President – APAC Olivier Berrivin.

Organised by Lifestyle + Travel magazine, one of Asia’s most popular consumer publications, the Lifestyle + Travel Awards 2024 celebrates the leading tourism, hospitality and lifestyle services providers who consistently raise the bar for excellence.

“We are overjoyed to have won these two accolades in the Lifestyle + Travel Awards 2024. Best Western Hotels & Resorts continues to drive the midscale sector forward with its timeless combination of comfort, convenience and complete connectivity. At the same time, WorldHotels elevates every stay with its seamless blend of luxury, authenticity and individuality. I would like to thank Lifestyle + Travel magazine for these awards and our entire team for their tireless commitment to creating exceptional guest experiences,” said Berrivin.

These awards mark the latest honours for BWH Hotels, which recently received the “Best Midscale Hotel Chain” for Best Western Hotels & Resorts at the Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards and the “Travel Hall of Fame” award in the TTG Travel Awards 2024.

To book your stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, please visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.