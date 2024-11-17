AirAsia flies to Nicobar Islands

SRI VIJAYA PURAM, India, 18 November 2024: AirAsia has introduced flights between Kuala Lumpur and Sri Vijaya Puram, India, (formerly known as Port Blair), the Capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The inaugural flight landed at Veer Savarkar International Airport on 16 November, marking the start of six weekly flights linking both capital cities.

Photo credit: AirAsia.

This new route highlights AirAsia’s growing presence in India and underscores the airline’s commitment to serving underserved markets and strengthening regional connectivity to meet increasing demand for travel to emerging destinations like Sri Vijaya Puram.

Malaysia and India have vast, untapped tourism potential, and AirAsia is the only airline in Malaysia offering affordable direct flights on this unique route. Introducing this new service also marks the airline’s shortest connection between Malaysia and India, enabling avid travellers to access this hidden island escape easily.

AirAsia Malaysia Managing Director Dato Captain Fareh Mazputra said: “This marks a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen our presence in India, one of our largest and most rapidly expanding markets. Our vision and mission has always been to enhance affordable connectivity across Asia, and by flying this new route to Sri Vijaya Puram, we are supporting the Indian government’s target of over 10 million foreign tourist arrivals by the end of this year, as well as the Tourism 2047 vision, which aims to increase inbound tourism tenfold. We are proud to contribute to India’s rise as a premier global destination.

“With over a thousand seats available weekly, this service is set to boost regional travel and make travelling abroad easier for people on the island. We are excited to welcome travellers from the island who want to visit Kuala Lumpur, which offers affordable connections to other parts of Malaysia, Southeast Asia and beyond on our extensive network.”

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, famed for their pristine beaches, crystal-clear lagoons, and vibrant marine life, are a dream destination for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Furthermore, the new e-visa entry facility at Port Blair Seaport is expected to attract more foreign tourists to this picturesque archipelago.

With Kuala Lumpur as its main hub, Indian travellers from Sri Vijaya Puram will enjoy seamless access to Malaysia’s top attractions—from the vibrant city life in Kuala Lumpur to its rich cultural tapestry and historical landmarks, including the unique architecture of Melaka, a UNESCO World Heritage site, or the lush rainforests and diverse wildlife of Sabah and Sarawak.

AirAsia’s network also opens up connections, making it easier to explore Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. This new route strengthens ties between India and Malaysia and simplifies the journey for Indian tourists eager to experience Malaysia’s beauty and culture as part of a broader Asian adventure.