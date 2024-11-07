AirAsia expands regional flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 November 2024: Tourism Malaysia welcomes the resumption of AirAsia’s direct flights connecting Dalat, Vietnam (DLI) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL).

Dalat flights resumed earlier this week, plus a brand new route was introduced on 2 November from Kuala Lumpur to Chiang Rai (CEI), in North Thailand. It’s the only international flight to Chiang Rai to be established since pre-Covid 2019, when various Chinese airlines flying from major cities in mainland China served the Thai destination that shares river borders with neighbours Myanmar and Laos.

A welcome for flights arriving in KUL from Dalat and Chiang Rai.

These new services demonstrate AirAsia’s dedication to enhancing regional connectivity, making it easier for travellers to explore Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

Tourism Malaysia Deputy Director General (Promotion II) Lee Thai Hung hosted a special welcome reception at Terminal 2, KLIA, where guests and passengers enjoyed a celebratory event upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur. The welcoming gesture reflected Malaysian hospitality and the ongoing collaboration between AirAsia and Tourism Malaysia in promoting Malaysia as a prime travel destination in the ASEAN region.

The resumed AK 572 Dalat to Kuala Lumpur service operates four times weekly, departing Dalat at 1240 and arriving in Kuala Lumpur at 1555, using an A320 aircraft with 180 seats.

Flight Schedule KUL-DLI

Flight AK571 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1100 and arrives in Dalat (DLI) at 1210 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flight AK572 departs Dalat at 1240 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 1555.

The new AK872 Chiang Rai to Kuala Lumpur route flies three times weekly, departing Chiang Rai at 1345 and arriving in Kuala Lumpur at 1755. The route provides a convenient link for travellers between northern Thailand and Malaysia and is served by an A320 aircraft.

Flight schedule KUL-CEI

Flight AK871 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) 1125 and arrives in Chiang Rai (CEI) at 1315 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Flight AK872 departs Chiang Rai at 1345 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 1755.

As of September 2024, Malaysia logged 1,216,809 and 265,068 tourist arrivals from Thailand and Vietnam, respectively.