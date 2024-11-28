Air India upgrades metro to metro routes

GURUGRAM, India, 29 November 2024: Following the integration of Vistara earlier this month, Air India will deliver its best narrowbody cabin products on five key metro-to-metro routes beginning 1 December 2024.

This will see all* flights between the following metro cities operated with former Vistara A320-series aircraft offering business, premium economy and economy class:

1. Delhi and Mumbai

2. Delhi and Bengaluru

3. Delhi and Hyderabad

4. Mumbai and Bengaluru

5. Mumbai and Hyderabad

Flights will operate with an ‘AI’-prefixed and four-digit flight numbers beginning with ‘2’, such as AI2999 from Delhi to Mumbai.

Air India will also optimise flight schedules so that flight departures are spread throughout the day without reducing frequency. Air India now offers more than 1,000 weekly flights (round trips) on these key routes: 56 daily on Delhi-Mumbai, 36 daily on Delhi-Bengaluru, 24 daily on Delhi-Hyderabad, 22 daily on Mumbai-Bengaluru, and 18 daily on Mumbai-Hyderabad.

Air India Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Campbell Wilson said: “The merger of Vistara into Air India has unlocked many new opportunities to improve our customer offering. By combining the strengths of both full-service carriers, we can consolidate our best narrowbody offering on routes where there is a desire for a high-frequency, full-service product. We will progressively expand the coverage to more routes as Air India inducts new aircraft and completes the retrofit of our legacy narrowbody fleet during 2025.”

Air India’s five key metro-metro routes aircraft feature a three-class configuration. Eight business class seats offer 41 inches of pitch, seven inches of recline, leg rest and footrest. There are 24 extra legroom seats in a dedicated, upscale premium economy class cabin, with each seat offering 33 inches of pitch and four inches of recline. The economy has 132 seats with 29 inches of standard pitch and three inches of recline.

Travellers can expect a full-service flying experience on Air India’s metro-to-metro routes. This includes award-winning cabin interiors, complimentary hot meals, lounge access for premium guests at all major airports, the choice of convenient flight connections to destinations across five continents, and service delivered to the exacting standards of the new Air India.

Air India’s optimised domestic route network will be progressively visible across booking channels, including its official website, mobile app, and through authorised travel agents and partners.

*Air India will continue to operate one widebody flight each between Delhi and Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad using its Boeing 777 or Airbus A350 aircraft, which will have ‘AI’-prefixed three-digit flight numbers.