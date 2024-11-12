AAPA airline members meet in Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei Darussalam, 13 November 2024: Leaders of Asia Pacific air carriers gathering in Brunei for the AAPA’s 68th Assembly of Presidents are buoyed by resiliently strong international air travel and cargo growth in 2024, which has resulted in the Asia Pacific region once again becoming the largest air transport market in the world.

Themed ‘Future Proofing Asian Aviation,’ the Assembly will assess the industry’s recovery and the challenges to continued growth, including the ongoing supply chain issues affecting the timely delivery of aircraft, engines, components, and parts.

A key focus will be aviation sustainability. A panel of experts representing airlines, airports, aircraft producers, governments, and sustainable aviation fuel suppliers will discuss the path to carbon neutrality before airline leaders consider Assembly resolutions to be announced at the event’s conclusion.

The potential for an air travel boom in emerging markets across the region will also be on the radar. Airline leaders are meeting at an exciting time, with the pandemic well over and economies in the region expected to grow exponentially in the next few years. Discussions will focus on the future outlook and a vision to make air travel even more sustainable, seamless, and hassle-free for future generations.

“Brunei is an ideal setting for the Assembly this year. Its rich natural habitat provides an inspirational backdrop to discussions on how future air travel could look. As we embark on the 68th Assembly of Presidents, we are focused on what lies ahead, with the lessons of the past four years serving as a springboard for discussions on the future of air travel in the world’s largest aviation market,” said AAPA Director General Subhas Menon.