Vietnam launches flights to Munich

MUNICH, 11 October 2024: Vietnam Airlines is expanding its flights to Europe with services from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Munich in Germany using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The aircraft has 312 seats with a three-class configuration — Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class.

VIPs in front of the Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 following the inaugural flight Hanoi-Munich earlier this week.

Vietnam Airlines introduced flights from the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, to Munich, Germany, this week on Monday and Saturday and from Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam on Monday. A second flight on the Ho Chi Minh-Munich route will join the schedule on 4 December (Wednesday). Flight time is around 12 hours and 15 minutes.

This makes Munich Airport the fourth European airport in the airline’s route network, alongside Frankfurt, London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

“We are delighted about the new flights by Vietnam Airlines from Munich Airport. The connections significantly expand our Asia services and strengthen Munich Airport’s position as one of the leading aviation hubs in Europe,” said Munich Airport CEO Jost Lammers on the occasion of the inaugural flight. “We are confident these new direct flights will further enhance economic ties and cultural exchange between Bavaria and Vietnam.”

Vietnam is one of Southeast Asia’s most popular holiday destinations for German travellers. Numerous companies headquartered in Munich, the state capital of Bavaria, Germany, have made substantial investments in Vietnam.

Hanoi- Munich route

Flight VN35 departs Hanoi (HAN) at 0005 and arrives in Munich (MUC) at 0640.

Flight VN34 departs Munich at 1335 and arrives in Hanoi at 0500 (plus a day)

Ho Chi Minh City-Munich route

Flight VN33 departs Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 2340 and arrives in Munich (MUC) at 0640 (plus a day).

Flight VN32 departs Munich at 1245 and arrives in Ho Chi Minh City at 0500 (plus a day).