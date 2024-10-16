Trip Affiliates recruits Phnom Penh 51 Hotel

SINGAPORE, 17 October 2024: Trip Affiliates Network has announced a strategic partnership with Phnom Penh 51 Hotel to streamline its booking processes and significantly expand its global distribution capabilities.

By integrating TA Network’s advanced technology, Phnom Penh 51 Hotel will optimise its operations and boost visibility among travel agents, wholesalers, and corporate partners.

Through TA Network’s booking system, the hotel will reduce the time taken to process bookings, minimise manual errors, and improve the management of room allotments, contracts, and inventory. This efficiency will enhance the guest experience and enable the hotel to focus on core services while ensuring a seamless and accurate booking process.

In addition, Phnom Penh 51 Hotel will benefit from access to TA Network’s travel agents, wholesalers, and corporate clients worldwide. This increased reach is expected to drive more direct bookings and expose the hotel to new international markets. TA Network’s platform also facilitates real-time updates on rates, availability, and promotions, allowing the hotel to collaborate more easily with both online and offline partners.

The integration includes TA Network’s digital payment solutions, which simplify global transactions by offering virtual cards and virtual bank account services. These solutions will help Phnom Penh 51 Hotel reduce foreign exchange fees and manage cross-border payments more easily.

“We are excited to partner with TA Network and look forward to leveraging their solutions to increase direct bookings from both TA Network and corporate clients,” said Phnom Penh 51 Hotel Group General Manager Sokunthor Tan. “With TA Network’s digital tools and solutions, we can now handle wholesale contracts and dynamic rates more efficiently while seamlessly connecting with various travel channels in their ecosystem. This collaboration will greatly reduce the time and effort previously spent on manual communication.”

TA Network Regional HQ Director – Partnerships and Growth Thomas Wong added: “Our partnership with Phnom Penh 51 Hotel highlights our commitment to helping hotels adopt innovative technologies to enhance their distribution strategies. By reducing booking times and broadening their global reach, Phnom Penh 51 Hotel will be well-positioned for success in a competitive hospitality market. We’re excited to work together to ensure a smooth and efficient booking experience for their partners and guests.”

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network provides FIT/group inbound and outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers and hotels. High-end platforms include integrated booking systems for flights, hotels, activities and transfers, dynamic packages, and digital payment solutions. www.tripaffiliates.com