Thomas Cook India launches Autumn Holidays

MUMBAI, 16 October 2024: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel company and its group company, SOTC Travel, have launched Autumn Holidays to leverage strong and growing Indian consumer demand for nature and outdoor experiences.

The companies’ data reveals a notable trend towards low/off-season travel. In addition to vibrant fall colours, Thomas Cook & SOTC’s Autumn Holidays also serve to drive momentum with the added benefits of attractive off-season pricing and fewer crowds at destinations.

Kashmir

The pandemic has created a clear shift in demand for nature and outdoor experiences, and Autumn/Fall is now emerging as a viable holiday season for Indian consumers. Thomas Cook & SOTC Travel’s new portfolio of Autumn holidays intends to maximise this opportunity by offering enchanting journeys as leaves turn into fiery shades of gold, orange, and red.

Top Autumn Destinations

International: Switzerland, France, Austria, Germany, Scandinavia, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Georgia, USA, Canada.

Domestic: Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Uttarakhand, North-East, Kerala, Karnataka.

Against this picturesque backdrop, the companies’ Autumn Holidays offer fun-engaging experiences to appeal to multi-generational families, couples/groups of friends, Gen S, as well as Young India’s millennials and Gen Z. In addition to group escorted tours, Thomas Cook & SOTC offers personalised programs with hiking and e-biking along Alpine autumn trails – from Switzerland, Turkey, and Georgia to Japan and South Korea; also stargazing while glamping in unique geodesic eco-pods or a log cabin in Lapland. Adrenaline-fueled experiences include white-water rafting, wakeboarding or exploration on horseback/ segway. Unique gastronomy elements include gourmet walks, wild truffle strolls, and vineyard tours with accommodation as varied as a chateau, palace or villa in France, Spain, Portugal, Georgia and Italy. Wellness options range from Finland’s famed saunas, South Korea’s Jjimjilbang/thermal bathhouses, Japan’s onsens, and a mud bath in Azerbaijan.

Closer to home, India’s own autumn gems include nature walks/treks amidst the vibrant chinars in Kashmir or a kaleidoscope of colours in Himachal and Uttarakhand, picturesque terrace tea/coffee gardens and stays in plantation bungalows in Darjeeling or Wayanad, to white water rafting in Coorg/Rishikesh and jungle safaris in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa Rajeev Kale said: “With changing consumer behaviour patterns, our data reflects growing appetite for travel during non-traditional peaks. Autumn has emerged as an attractive option, offering spectacular vistas with leaves changing to orange, rust and burgundy. This formed the genesis of the launch of our Autumn Holidays. With cooler climes, less crowded locales and off-season pricing, we aim to fuel Indian demand and extend the traditional peak summer season.

“Autumn is one of the best seasons to explore India, be it the Himalayan regions or hillscapes of the South, indulging in spa wellness or setting off on an exciting safari.

“Europe, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, and Canada are top outbound favourites, with short-haul destinations such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan emerging due to easy access and visas.”



SOTC Travel Limited President and Country Head – Holidays and Corporate Tours SD Nandakumar said: “With a legacy of 75 years of being an Indian-entrepreneurial brand, SOTC believes that ‘no one understands the Indian traveller better than SOTC’. We intend to build on the emerging demand for outdoor experiences, and we have crafted engaging and memorable Autumnal getaways to catalyse this growing trend. In addition to group tours, our holiday experts co-curate exceptional Autumn itineraries based on each customer’s unique preferences.

“What is particularly interesting is the growing interest we’re seeing from India’s Tier 2 and 3 markets, highlighting a broader shift towards outdoor and seasonal travel across the country.”