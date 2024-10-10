Scenic Group sets up shop in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 11 October 2024: Scenic Group has announced the launch of a new APAC office and a dedicated team in Singapore, marking a significant expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

Trading as Scenic Tours APAC Pte Ltd, the new office and team are part of Scenic Group’s strategy to capitalise on the growing demand from the “high net worth prestigious traveller audience and luxury cruise market segment in the APAC region.

From left to right: Constance Seck, Lim Yee Sher, Ally Gruter and Quoc Huy To.

Building on the success of its Australian, New Zealand, US, UK, and Canadian businesses, Scenic Group is now positioned to accelerate its global growth in emerging markets in APAC, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Scenic Group Chairman & Founder Glen Moroney said: “We are excited to open our new Scenic Group APAC office in Singapore as part of our ongoing global expansion. The growth of our Scenic and Emerald Cruises luxury river cruise ships and innovative ultra-luxury yachts provides us with the foundation to meet the increasing demand from affluent consumers in the fast-growing markets across this region.

Scenic Group General Manager of Sales & Marketing APAC Anthony Laver added: “We are committed to working closely with our network of valued Travel Partners and jointly strengthening both the Scenic and Emerald Cruises brands in the Asia Pacific region.

“We are proud to announce the appointment of Constance Seck as the Regional Director, Sales & Marketing APAC. She will lead an experienced team in Singapore to implement our strategy in China, Japan, Taiwan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore and the other key Southeast Asia markets.”

Constance Seck joins Scenic Group from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH). She brings over 20 years of extensive experience in these Asian markets, having held various senior leadership roles in luxury hotels, consortia management and travel agencies. She will be supported by Ally Grueter, Business Development Manager APAC, who has built strong relationships over the past seven years and Yee Sher Lim, who also joins the team as the Marketing & Services Manager APAC, bringing her expertise from previous marketing, product and sales roles including NCLH and Citystate Travel.

Quoc Huy To will take the post of accounting manager at APAC based in Singapore. For eight years, he held the position of Financial Controller of Asia River Cruises based in Vietnam. He will relocate to Singapore in October and will be the key contact for all finance-related matters.