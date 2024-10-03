SAMUI ISLAND, Thailand, 4 October 2024: This December, for an ultra-luxury family holiday experience, celebrate the festive season island style at Centara Reserve Samui with specially curated offers for the whole family to enjoy. Savour the extraordinary from world-class dining, festive decor, holiday treats for the children, and a glamorous New Year’s Eve celebration to remember for years to come.

Centara Reserve Samui offers the ultimate festive holiday getaway as you immerse yourself in the tropical paradise of Koh Samui. Enjoy our breathing beach, splendid sunrise, extraordinary dining, personalised service reserved for you, local cultural experiences and pampering spa treatments throughout your stay.

24 December Christmas Eve

Twas the Night Before Christmas

Take your Christmas holiday to an indulgent new level and experience the wonder of the season by starting with a Christmas Eve culinary journey across three restaurants – The Terrace Act 5 -The Grill and Sa-Nga. Enjoy regional delicacies as well as the freshest seafood and meats, plus traditional Christmas fare and an extensive selection of yuletide pastries and desserts. The festive atmosphere will be enhanced when Santa arrives to delight guests of all ages along with carol singers and children’s activities designed to bring out the holiday spirit.

Price: THB 3,800++ (food only) and Children: THB 1,900++ (four to 11 years).

Time: 1800 to 2230.

25 December Christmas Day

Christmas Delight Brunch

Spend the perfect Christmas Day at the effortlessly cool Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen. Sit back and enjoy the ocean views as you celebrate with family and friends while indulging in a sumptuous Christmas feast with classic and contemporary dishes. Feast on the freshest seafood selections, premium BBQ offerings, cold cuts and festive desserts as you listen to live music, DJ set and a visit from Santa with special gifts for the children.

Price: Starts from THB 2490++ per person, including soft drinks*

Children: THB 1245++ (four to 11 years)

Time: 1230 to 1530.

* Alcohol packages also available*

31 December New Years’ Eve

Tropical Glamour

This year celebrate the New Year in style with a touch of luxury at a special ‘Tropical Glamour’ themed party on the Resort Green Lawn. Dress in your best resort glam outfits to enjoy a celebration with live music, DJ and entertainment throughout the night. Indulge in a decadent buffet featuring caviar, fresh seafood, charcuterie, sushi, premium roast meats and sumptuous desserts. Then, at the stroke of midnight, watch a spectacular fireworks display over the ocean before you join the after-party.

Price: THB 12,999++ per adult and THB 6,499++ per child (four to 11 years)

Time: 1900 to 0100.

Elevate Your Festive Season – Enjoy 30% off early bird tickets until 31 October 2024

(special early bird offer is not combined with any other promotions)

1 January 2025 New Year’s Day Brunch

Paradise Recovery

The only New Year’s resolution you need to make in 2025 is to make sure you celebrate the first day of the year in paradise at a relaxing brunch with family and friends beachside at Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen. Enjoy cool ocean breezes, chic surroundings, live music, a DJ set, and a sumptuous menu of fresh seafood, along with an extensive buffet.

Price: Starts from THB 2,490++ per person, including soft drinks*

Children: THB 1,245++ (four to 11 years)

Time: 1230 to 1530.

* Alcohol packages are also available

Elevate Your Festive Season – Enjoy 20% Off with Our Exclusive Early Bird Offer

20% discount is available when booked and paid by 31st October 2024

To make a reservation for any of the festive holiday celebrations email: [email protected] or phone +66 (0) 77 230 550.

To download Centara Reserve Samui festive visit: https://bit.ly/ReserveCelebrations2024

Find out more about Centara Reserve Samui at https://www.centarareserve.com/samui