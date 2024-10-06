AirAsia set to fly to Nairobi

NAIROBI, 4 October 2024: AirAsia X (AAX) has announced a strategic collaboration with the Kenya Tourism Board to enhance connectivity between Asia and Africa.

The Route Marketing Collaboration coincides with the upcoming launch of AAX’s new direct flights connecting Kuala Lumpur to Nairobi. Four weekly flights will commence on 15 November 2024.

Photo Caption: (L-R) Benyamin Ismail, CEO of AirAsia X; HE Ruzaimi Mohamad, High Commissioner Permanent Representative of Malaysia to UNEP and UN Habitat; June Chepkemei, CEO of Kenya Tourism Board at the signing ceremony between AirAsia X and Kenya Tourism Board for its Route Marketing Collaboration at the Magical Kenya Expo 2024 held in Nairobi, Kenya.

The collaboration between AAX and the Kenya Tourism Board includes joint promotional activities, coordinated marketing campaigns, and collaborative efforts to enhance travel experiences. It aims to leverage the strengths of both organisations to attract more tourists and stimulate economic growth in both countries.

The East African Community (EAC) region aims to attract over 14 million international tourists annually by 2025, with Nairobi positioned as a major hub in its tourism strategy. The new flights will enhance Nairobi’s profile as a gateway to regional and international travel, driving economic benefits and promoting cultural exchange.

Introducing this direct route will also play a crucial role by offering Kenyan travellers convenient Fly-Thru access to Asia’s leading destinations through Kuala Lumpur. Moreover, in alignment with Malaysia’s upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, this new route will bolster Malaysia’s appeal as a premier travel destination offering diverse experiences. Kuala Lumpur will serve as a key gateway for tourists from Nairobi, granting them direct access to Malaysia’s vibrant attractions, including its cultural landmarks, scenic landscapes, and thriving culinary scene.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “We are excited to launch our new direct route to Nairobi next month. This is a major milestone in our mission to connect Asia with Africa and opens up a world of travel possibilities between the two continents. Our Route Marketing Collaboration with the Kenya Tourism Board demonstrates our commitment to expanding travel opportunities and boosting tourism. This new route will be crucial to Kenya’s tourism growth and create new connections for travellers. For our other key routes, such as Australia and China, Nairobi will now be easily accessible, offering new adventures in Africa and enhanced travel options via Kuala Lumpur. This route not only strengthens our global network but also supports the tourism goals of both Kenya and Malaysia.”

Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei added: “The Asia Pacific region is a key source market for Kenya. The region saw over 320,000 travellers into the country in 2023, with India, China and Japan among the top drivers of visitor arrivals. Through this collaboration, we aim to ensure that we have more tourists coming from Malaysia and other regional destinations to Kenya.”

In line with AAX’s commitment to working closely with local partners, the airline has partnered with Magical Aviation Services, its Official General Sales Agent (GSA) in Nairobi. The airline has also opened its first sales office in Nairobi.