IndiGo expands domestic network

DELHI, India, 8 October 2024: IndiGo unveils a new route connecting Pune and Bhopal to promote tourism and foster business interactions between the destinations.

Starting 27 October, the routes will operate daily, enhancing connectivity and offering greater convenience to travellers across these regions.

Additionally, IndiGo is set to increase flights on the Pune-Indore, Pune-Chennai, and PuneRaipur routes starting 27 October 2024, just in time for the festive season.

These flights will make it convenient for passengers to travel to and from Pune and create exciting opportunities to explore new destinations across India.

Pune-Bhopal timetable

IndiGo Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of daily direct flights between Bhopal and Pune starting 27 October. This new route shall offer convenient timings

and enhance seamless regional connectivity. As a leader in India’s aviation, we remain committed to addressing growing demand, especially during the festive season, by introducing new routes to cater to business as well as leisure traffic.”

Pune: Education and IT city

Pune, is a vibrant city in Maharashtra renowned for its educational institutions and rich cultural heritage. With a blend of modernity and tradition, Pune offers beautiful parks, historical sites, and a thriving culinary scene.

The city is also a hub for IT and business, attracting professionals nationwide. Pune is known as a major hub for the automotive industry in India.

It is home to several leading automobile manufacturers and a vast network of ancillary industries. The city’s strong industrial base, skilled workforce, and proximity to key markets make it a vital centre for automotive production and innovation.

Bhopal: History and natural beauty

Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, is famed for its unique combination of history and natural beauty.

Known as the “City of Lakes,” it boasts picturesque water bodies and lush gardens. Bhopal is rich in cultural diversity, featuring stunning architecture like the Taj-ul-Masajid and the Bharat Bhavan, making it a fascinating destination for history and art enthusiasts.