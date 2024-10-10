Japan: Fall arrives later this year

SINGAPORE, 11 October 2024: Digital travel platform Agoda has issued a list of regional recommendations for experiencing Japan’s fall foliage season, starting later this year due to a warm September.

Travellers are encouraged to explore these destinations from mid-October onwards, venturing beyond Japan’s main cities to enjoy the diverse autumn colours across different regions.

Photo credit: Jozankei Tourist Association. https://jozankei.jp/en/about/seasons/autumn/

This year’s delayed autumn provides an opportunity to experience Japan’s renowned leaf-viewing season, or “Momijigari,” in various settings. Agoda’s list of recommended viewing areas includes the following destinations, each representing a different region of Japan:

Hokkaido Region – Jozankei: From mid-October to late October, visitors can enjoy the colourful foliage in this scenic hot spring town.

Tohoku Region – Oirase Gorge, Aomori: Late October to early November is the ideal time to visit this gorge, known for its stunning waterfalls and rich foliage.

Kanto Region – Kegon Falls, Nikko: Early to late October offers a breathtaking view of the falls surrounded by autumn leaves.

Chubu Region – Fuji Five Lakes, Yamanashi: Late October to mid-November is perfect for viewing the stunning reflection of Mount Fuji amidst the seasonal colours.

Kansai Region – Koyasan, Wakayama: Late October to early November provides a serene setting with its historical sites and colourful foliage.

Chugoku Region – Daisen, Tottori: Late October to early November is the best time to explore this mountain’s beautiful autumnal scenery.

Shikoku Region – Okuboji, Kagawa: Early November to early December offers a peaceful environment to view the splendour of nature with its colorful temple grounds.

Kyushu Region – Unzen Nita Pass, Nagasaki: Late October to mid-November is ideal for experiencing the rich colours of the changing leaves along this scenic pass.

Agoda Associate Vice President North Asia Hiroto Ooka said: “The delayed start to Japan’s fall foliage season offers travellers an opportunity to experience the colours of autumn later in the year.

“Agoda encourages travelers to explore these beautiful destinations across Japan’s different regions, while stepping outside the main cities to make the most of their autumn adventures.”

Agoda offers a comprehensive range of accommodations and travel options to assist visitors in planning their perfect autumn getaway with over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities.

(SOURCE: Agoda)