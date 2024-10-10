DUBAI, UAE, 11 October 2024: As part of its ‘Fly Better’ promise, Emirates has showcased a suite of new services and innovative products for People of Determination at the 6th edition of AccessAbilities Expo in Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday.

The largest exhibition for people with disabilities in the Middle East was officially opened by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group and patron of the AccessAbilities Expo.

At the event, Emirates unveiled new products and creative innovations, such as a virtual reality airport tour, a sign language robot, a new protective transportation device for wheelchairs, an app that provides accessible video support to the visually impaired, sensory guides to the airport for neurodivergent customers, and a chauffeur-driven vehicle fitted with an electric wheelchair lift.

AccessAbilities Expo Dubai provided an ideal platform to showcase Emirates’ many innovations and services in long-term development and for teams to connect directly with the Accessible Travel community in the region.

New Emirates accessibility services showcased at AccessAbilities Expo 2024

Emirates joins Be My Eyes app

Emirates will soon be integrated into the Be My Eyes app for the blind and low-vision community, making it the first airline worldwide to launch the service. The Be My Eyes app provides accessible video support for customers, creating empathetic experiences for customers with disabilities. Customers can download the Be My Eyes app for free on their smartphones. The Emirates agent can then direct the customer on where to walk or what to do next. The Be My Eyes app has grown in popularity and is supported by 8 million volunteers who become the eyes for the blind and low-vision community.

Sensory Guide for Neurodivergent travellers

As part of many initiatives implemented for neurodivergent customers, Emirates has launched a new sensory guide in the form of an infographic for Emirates Terminal 3 in Dubai International Airport (DXB). The Emirates Sensory Guide will be available on the Accessible Travel page on Emirates.com.

Accessible Chauffeur Drive Service

At the expo, Emirates introduced attendees to the first Emirates-branded wheelchair-accessible vehicle. The Chauffeur Drive vehicle is a Mercedes V250 Van featuring an electric wheelchair lift and ramp. The lift is a powered device designed to extend and lower onto ground level to safely raise a wheelchair and its occupant into the vehicle seamlessly. Once inside, the additional safety restraints secure the customer, who may have severe mobility disabilities. Emirates’ chauffeur drivers are currently being trained in mobility assistance and lifting to support customers with disabilities. Currently, the wheelchair-accessible vehicle is used by First and Business Class customers who are availing of chauffeur-drive services based in Dubai, with plans to extend its availability.

Accessibility innovations in development showcased at AccessAbilities Expo 2024

At Emirates’ own in-house Innovation Lab, teams of experts are dedicated to developing innovative solutions to issues, including Accessibility. The team has come up with several prototypes that could benefit Emirates customers with accessibility requirements. The prototypes below were showcased at AccessAbilities Expo 2024.

Emirates’ Sign Language Robot

The sign language robot has been developed to provide information and guidance services for customers who are deaf or hearing impaired. Initial trials include training the robot to understand specific sign language phrases and gestures to respond with travel information like flight status wayfinding in airports – easing travel anxiety for customers with disabilities. The robot has a screen that can showcase maps and directions, and even an AI Emirati guide that signs back to the customer. Once fully developed, the aim is to extend the technology across different digital channels.

Virtual Reality Tour

The virtual reality tour is a digital travel rehearsal for customers with accessibility requirements, whereby a virtual reality headset allows the customer to explore and practice the journey through Emirates Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport (DXB) from any location. The virtual reality route highlights all the areas where inclusive services are applicable, including the helpdesk offering the Sunflower Lanyard for hidden disabilities, the priority lanes for customers in the Immigration and Customs areas, the accessible biometrics boarding gates and more. In the future, the virtual reality tour has the potential to be integrated into Emirates.com, whereby customers all around the world can access it in advance of their travel.

Wheelchair Cube

The new Emirates wheelchair cube concept seeks to provide a solution to the safe and secure transport of mobility aids and equipment. The cube solution keeps wheelchairs intact during transport and handling and can be securely restrained inside the aircraft for extra protection. The design recognises the critical importance of providing peace of mind for customers for whom a wheelchair is an extension of their physical body, is essential to their quality of life, and has often been modified and personalised to its owner at considerable expense.

Current Emirates accessibility services showcased at AccessAbilities Expo 2024

In-seat accessibility tools

At the Expo, Emirates showcased a row of Premium Economy seats to show attendees the inflight accessibility tools that can make flying more comfortable, including noise-cancellation headphones, which can benefit neurodiverse customers, the onboard wheelchair that is used once a customer’s own wheelchair has been stored and secured, the scala combi which help customers with reduced mobility ascend and descend stairs, the easyglide and belt which help customers with mobility issues slide from the cabin wheelchair into their seat comfortably, and seat belt extensions when they may be required.

Accessible inflight entertainment

Over 20 years ago, Emirates was the first airline to use Closed Captions(CC) to assist the hearing impaired on its inflight entertainment, later also adding the Audio Description (AD) feature.

Services and solutions for travellers with autism

For travellers with cognitive disabilities and sensory conditions, Emirates has been working hard on a series of initiatives, including Certified Autism Centre Designations for all four of its Dubai Check In facilities – Emirates City Check-in & Travel Store in DIFC, Emirates Cruise Check-In – Port Rashid, Emirates Cruise Check In – Dubai Harbour and Emirates City Check-In Ajman, in addition to Emirates’ dedicated passenger hub in Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB). This achievement builds on the recent recognition of Dubai International Airport as the first international airport to earn the designation from IBCCES and aligns with the Department of Economy and Tourism’s (DET) vision of becoming the first Certified Autism Destination (CAD) in the Eastern hemisphere. Multiple services are available to customers identifying as neurodiverse to support their travel journey, from pre-travel guides to priority routes through the airport.

Video showcasing digital accessibility of the Emirates platform

At the AccessAbilities Expo 2024, Emirates showcased the digital accessibility of Emirates.com via a dedicated video. The Emirates website has applied the highest standard of web content accessibility guidelines (WCAG) for the last 10 years and supports screen reader technologies. The Emirates digital team works with external consultants for regular independent audits to test the website’s accessibility. Emirates.com also features a 3D viewing tool and seat map, which can allow neurodiverse customers to explore their seats and the aircraft in advance.

Training for cabin crew and ground staff

More than 29,000 Emirates cabin crew and ground staff globally have completed the Introduction to Autism and Hidden Disabilities training. The online course was first launched in 2022 and covers a range of topics, including recognising autism, practical tips on how to assist passengers with hidden disabilities, responding with empathy, and information on the official support systems to help passengers in the airport. Emirates is refreshing the content and expanding inclusivity training and awareness programs for all Emirates employees and partner providers.

Working together with key entities

Emirates works closely with numerous entities to ensure leading practices across the travel journey, including the Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Airports, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, Dubai Police and Dubai Customs – reflecting Dubai’s commitment to becoming the world’s best city for living and visiting, in line with Dubai’s D33 agenda.

Visit Emirates’ Accessibility information page