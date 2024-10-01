Delta schedules Salt Lake to Seoul flights

SINGAPORE, 2 October 2024: Delta is boosting its global footprint by launching its first-ever nonstop service from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to Seoul-Incheon International Airport (ICN) on 12 June 12, 2025.

The first-ever nonstop service from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to Seoul-Incheon International Airport (ICN) will provide travellers throughout the Mountain West and Southwest US regions with connections to key destinations across Asia.

The daily, year-round service to Seoul will be operated on Delta’s Airbus A350-900, which offers the latest in premium travel with Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin experiences.

“The launch of Salt Lake City to Seoul service offers customers convenient access to Delta’s growing global network and ensures that virtually all US demand is connected to Seoul via nonstop or one-stop service,” said Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning Joe Esposito. “As Salt Lake City continues to grow as a vital Delta hub, our strong joint venture with Korean Air allows us to offer unmatched connectivity between the US and Asia.”

As Delta’s fifth direct US route to Seoul, the new SLC-ICN flight joins Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis-St Paul, and Seattle in connecting US travellers to Asia. With this addition, Delta and partner Korean Air offer access to Seoul from 14 US gateways, providing the most extensive reach across Asia through the ICN hub compared to any other trans-Pacific joint venture.