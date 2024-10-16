SINGAPORE, 17 October 2024: The new peak sailing season has arrived, and Pandaw’s dedicated crew is preparing Pandaw vessels to welcome their first guests across all destinations in Southeast Asia and India.

Expeditions are now in full swing across all destinations, showcasing the genuine beauty of Asia’s rivers and journeys far off the beaten path.

Standout cruises on the Mekong River: Journey through Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam, exploring vibrant cities and serene landscapes.

Halong Bay and Red River: Travellers can immerse themselves in the natural wonders of Halong Bay and the cultural heritage of the Red River Delta in Vietnam.

Join Pandaw this season and explore the wonders of Southeast Asia and India in comfort and style aboard boutique luxury river ships built to sail where other river boats cannot venture. Select dates and itineraries for exclusive river sailings during the 2024/25 season, and take a lifetime trip in Asia with Pandaw.

The fleet is ready

For over 25 years, Pandaw has been the leader in regional river cruising, operating cruises in Southeast Asia and India. Pandaw has 17 beautifully crafted ships built by the specialist river cruise operator. Each vessel is an object of great beauty, hand-finished in brass and teak by traditional craftsmen.

“The secret of our success is that, while luxury and comfort are ever-present, on our ships, the colonial-era character and friendly atmosphere predominate. All our Pandaw ships have ultra-shallow drafts and can travel to remote areas unreachable by other passenger-carrying vessels, let alone overland.”

K Class

RV Angkor Pandaw.

“The K-class dated back to the 1880s and consisted of stern wheelers designed to reduce draft, their boilers placed in the bow to improve trim. Smaller than the great line steamers of the age, the K-class ships were used on Myanmar’s rivers, the Chindwin and the upper reaches of the Irrawaddy. Where possible, we have reused the old IFC names, and many of these original K-class ships had fascinating histories through times of war and peace.”

P Class

RV Mekong Pandaw.

“Yarrows of Glasgow built the original P-class ships in the late 1940s to replace the ships of the old Irrawaddy Flotilla Company lost in the war. The design was based on earlier 1930s designs with side paddles and the addition of a flying bridge. During that era, ships had a name beginning with a P; one of these was the original ‘Pandaw’ that Pandaw acquired in 1998 and lovingly restored. The P-class ships with their broad beam and shallow draft were all deployed on the Bhamo to Mandalay routing.”

