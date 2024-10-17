Thai Vietjet adds Phu Quoc flights

BANGKOK, 18 October 2024: Thai VietJet Air will increase flights from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) to the holiday island of Pho Quoc in southern Vietnam to double daily during its Northern winter 2024/25 timetable starting 27 October 2024.

The winter schedule flights are scheduled through 31 March 2024, using A320 aircraft configured with 180 seats. The airline will offer morning and early afternoon departures from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport.

There is no competition on the BKK-PQC route since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 when Bangkok Airways flew a daily service using the 70-seat ATR72.

Since it resumed flying the route earlier this year, Thai Vietjet fares average USD190 return trip. The average fare will drop to USD149 in October, USD125 in November, and USD162 in December.

Flight schedule

Flight VZ980 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 0940 and arrives in Phu Quoc (PQC) at 1100 (daily).

Flight VZ981 departs Phu Quoc at 1200 and arrives in Bangkok at 1320.

Flight VZ982 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 1440 and arrives in Phu Quoc (PQC) at 1600 (Daily).

Flight VZ983 departs Phu Quoc at 1700 and arrives in Bangkok at 1820.

Flight time is one hour and 20 minutes.

Competition is on the way

Meanwhile, AirAsia will seriously challenge Thai Vietjet on the Bangkok-Phu Quoc route effective 27 October when it inaugurates daily midday flights from its home base, Bangkok Don Mueang (DMK).

Bangkok Airways, which has codeshare agreements with European airlines to transport travellers to Phu Quoc from the Bangkok Suvarnabhumi hub, remains quiet on the news front regarding the resumption of flights to Vietnam’s most popular holiday island. That might change as booking demand for Phu Quoc holidays grows from December through February. European codeshare partners will be looking for convenient connecting flights from the Bangkok hub that Bangkok Airways offered pre-pandemic.