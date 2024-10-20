LH names team leader for Asia Pacific sales

SINGAPORE, 21 October 2024: Brendan Shashoua has been appointed Lufthansa Group’s Senior Director of Sales – Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Based in Singapore, he leads Lufthansa Group’s sales force across Southeast Asia and the Pacific region.

Brendan Shashoua.

A Swiss national, Shashoua began his Lufthansa Group career in revenue management at SWISS in 2011. After 2.5 years, he progressed into sales as a Global Key Account Manager, responsible for managing some of Lufthansa Group’s largest corporate customers.

In 2018, he began his first-team lead position in Sales Services and Groups in Switzerland, where he was responsible for developing the inaugural Lufthansa Group Global Sales Services Competence Center.

In July 2021, he assumed the role of Director of Regional Sales Canada, responsible for the entire Canadian market, including Lufthansa Group’s successful Joint Venture with United Airlines and Air Canada.