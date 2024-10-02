Batik Air flies to Krabi and Hat Yai

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 October 2024: Tourism Malaysia welcomed Batik Air’s inaugural flights from Krabi and Hat Yai, Thailand, which landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Monday.

Tourism Malaysia, alongside representatives from Batik Air and Malaysia Airports Holdings (MAHB), welcomed 260 passengers on the two inaugural flights.

Photo credit: Tourism Malaysia.

Flights are daily on both routes using Boeing 737-800s with 180 seats.

KUL-KBV schedule

Flight OD586 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1140 and arrives in Krabi (KBV) at 1205.

Flight OD587 departs Krabi at 1135 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 1540.

KUL-HDY schedule

Flight OD588 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1135 and arrives in Hat Yai (HDY) at 1150

Flight OD589 departs Hat Yai at 1240 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 1500.

Launching these new routes marks a significant milestone in expanding connectivity from second-tier Thailand cities to Malaysia. It presents a valuable opportunity to attract more tourists while expanding Batik Air’s presence in Thailand. The airline’s existing routes link Kuala Lumpur with Bangkok and Phuket.

Thailand remains a key target market for Malaysia, alongside other countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Australia. This new direct connection underscores the strong collaboration between Tourism Malaysia and Batik Air.

Visit Malaysia 2026’s ambitious goals are to welcome 35.6 million international tourists and generate MYR147.1 billion in tourism revenue.

With these direct flights, travellers from Krabi and Hat Yai can now easily explore Malaysia’s diverse attractions, including the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, the beaches of Langkawi, the cultural treasures of Melaka, and the opportunity to immerse themselves in Malaysia’s cultural heritage, historical landmarks, and renowned culinary delights.