DUBAI, UAE, 10 October 2024: As the Global Partner and Official Airline of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, Emirates rolled out the red carpet to welcome onboard the oldest trophy in international sport, the America’s Cup, carrying it from Auckland to Barcelona via Dubai.

The Americas Cup trophy touched down in the coastal city of Barcelona on 6 October, ahead of the match race finals starting on 12 October.

Emirates Executive Vice President Corporate Communications Marketing and Brand, Boutros Boutros said: “We’re thrilled to be back on the water for Emirates Team New Zealand’s defence of the America’s Cup, and we’re also proud to be again the Global Partner and Official Airline of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup. This event is sailing’s pinnacle contest, pushing the boundaries of innovation, technology, and talent. Emirates will be at the heart of all the action in Barcelona.

“We look forward to connecting with long-time sailing fans and new audiences passionately cheering on their teams setting on their quest to win the coveted America’s Cup.”

Official Airline of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup

Emirates is the Global Partner and Official Airline of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup. The airline is also a proud sponsor of the series of preliminary regattas leading up to the Louis Vuitton Cup.

Through its sponsorship, Emirates will be highly visible across the Race Villages, with prominent branding on the sails and hull of Emirates Team New Zealand’s AC75 America’s Cup class yacht ‘Taihoro’, as well as the official stage and award ceremony areas.

Emirates will also activate its sponsorship rights throughout the races with “fly better” moments as the airline’s friendly cabin crew hand out bespoke luggage tags, merchandise, and other exciting gifts to race goers.

‘Sailing better’ since 2004

Emirates has been a long-standing supporter of sailing, with its first foray into the sport in 2004 as the naming sponsor of Emirates Team New Zealand. The 20-year partnership has been very successful for both parties, including memorable victories in the 35th America’s Cup as well as its cup defence in front of a home Auckland crowd in the 36th America’s Cup event.

The airline renewed its long-standing partnership with the reigning America’s Cup champions last year, remaining the Lead Sponsor of Emirates Team New Zealand, with naming rights for the team, as well as the designation of Official Airline and Carrier of Emirates Team New Zealand.

With Barcelona as the perfect setting for sailing’s most important races, fans can connect to the city on one of Emirates’ 14 weekly flights, including seven weekly flights from Dubai to Mexico City via Barcelona. The airline also flies to Madrid with 14 weekly services utilising its iconic Emirates A380 and wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft. For more information, visit emirates.com