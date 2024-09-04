Vistara on final approach to merger

GURUGRAM, India, 5 September 2024: Vistara began the final countdown on 3 September, as the airline stepped up the process of gradually closing booking channels and transferring passenger reservations to Air India’s system by 12 November 2024.

Once the deadline date arrives, all Vistara aircraft will be operated exclusively by Air India, and bookings for the routes operated by Vistara aircraft will be redirected to Air India’s website. Vistara will continue to take bookings and operate flights up until midnight on 11 November 2024.

Photo credit: Aerowanderer. Vistara Airbus A321-251NX

Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said: “We are immensely grateful to all our customers for their support and patronage over the last 10 years. Vistara and Air India are committed to ensuring that this transition is smooth and hassle-free.”

Air India Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Campbell Wilson said: “Cross-functional teams from Air India and Vistara have been working together for many months to make the transition of aircraft, flying crew, ground-based colleagues and, most importantly, our valued customers, into the new Air India as seamless as possible.”

Vistara commenced commercial operations on 9 January 2015. The airline currently has a fleet of 70 aircraft, including 53 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321neo, and seven Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Since starting operations, Vistara has flown more than 65 million customers.