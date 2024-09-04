A350s inspection: Cathay waives rebooking fees

HONG KONG 5 September 2024: Due to the A350 fleet inspection, Cathay Pacific is waiving all ticket rebooking and rerouting charges to ease rebooking procedures according to its latest notification posted on 4 September.

It follows an earlier airline notification that claimed: “The maintenance activity on our A350 fleet is progressing well.”

The airline’s engineering teams have inspected the entire fleet of operational A350 aircraft and identified 15 aircraft with affected engine components that require replacement… Three have already undergone successful repairs.”

The remaining aircraft will be out of service until they have been repaired and cleared for operation, which should occur by Saturday 7 September.

The airline expects 10 regional round-trip flights to be cancelled by the end of 4 September, while long-haul services should not be affected.

Following the in-flight return of an A350 on 2 September, Cathay Pacific identified an engine component failure in the aircraft involved. “As a precautionary measure, a fleet-wide inspection of A350 aircraft was initiated immediately.”

Flights cancelled on Wednesday, 4 September

Hong Kong to Tokyo (Narita): CX 524

Tokyo (Narita) to Hong Kong: CX 509

Hong Kong to Osaka(Kansai): CX 566

Osaka (Kansai) to Hong Kong: CX 597 / CX 503

Hong Kong to Taipei: CX 464 / CX 466 / CX 494

Taipei to Hong Kong: CX 469 / CX 461 / CX 495

Hong Kong to Singapore: CX 659

Singapore to Hong Kong: CX 714 / CX 710 / CX 658 / CX 692

Hong Kong to Bangkok: CX 705

Bangkok to Hong Kong: CX 750

Hong Kong to Beijing: CX 332

Beijing to Hong Kong: CX 331

Hong Kong to Shanghai(Pudong): CX 368 / CX 360

Shanghai (Pudong) to Hong Kong: CX 367 / CX 369

Hong Kong to Kuala Lumpur: CX 723

Kuala Lumpur to Hong Kong: CX 722

Hong Kong to Kaohsiung: CX 432

Kaohsiung to Hong Kong: CX 431

Hong Kong to Manila: CX 919

Manila to Hong Kong: CX 918

Hong Kong to Seoul (Incheon): CX 416

Thursday, 5 September cancellations