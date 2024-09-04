A350s inspection: Cathay waives rebooking fees

HONG KONG 5 September 2024: Due to the A350 fleet inspection, Cathay Pacific is waiving all ticket rebooking and rerouting charges to ease rebooking procedures according to its latest notification posted on 4 September.
It follows an earlier airline notification that claimed: “The maintenance activity on our A350 fleet is progressing well.”
The airline’s engineering teams have inspected the entire fleet of operational A350 aircraft and identified 15 aircraft with affected engine components that require replacement… Three have already undergone successful repairs.”
The remaining aircraft will be out of service until they have been repaired and cleared for operation, which should occur by Saturday 7 September.
The airline expects 10 regional round-trip flights to be cancelled by the end of 4 September, while long-haul services should not be affected.
Following the in-flight return of an A350 on 2 September, Cathay Pacific identified an engine component failure in the aircraft involved. “As a precautionary measure, a fleet-wide inspection of A350 aircraft was initiated immediately.”
Flights cancelled on Wednesday, 4 September
- Hong Kong to Tokyo (Narita): CX 524
- Tokyo (Narita) to Hong Kong: CX 509
- Hong Kong to Osaka(Kansai): CX 566
- Osaka (Kansai) to Hong Kong: CX 597 / CX 503
- Hong Kong to Taipei: CX 464 / CX 466 / CX 494
- Taipei to Hong Kong: CX 469 / CX 461 / CX 495
- Hong Kong to Singapore: CX 659
- Singapore to Hong Kong: CX 714 / CX 710 / CX 658 / CX 692
- Hong Kong to Bangkok: CX 705
- Bangkok to Hong Kong: CX 750
- Hong Kong to Beijing: CX 332
- Beijing to Hong Kong: CX 331
- Hong Kong to Shanghai(Pudong): CX 368 / CX 360
- Shanghai (Pudong) to Hong Kong: CX 367 / CX 369
- Hong Kong to Kuala Lumpur: CX 723
- Kuala Lumpur to Hong Kong: CX 722
- Hong Kong to Kaohsiung: CX 432
- Kaohsiung to Hong Kong: CX 431
- Hong Kong to Manila: CX 919
- Manila to Hong Kong: CX 918
- Hong Kong to Seoul (Incheon): CX 416
Thursday, 5 September cancellations
- Seoul (Incheon) to Hong Kong: CX 417