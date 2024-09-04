Take a trip to Jewel

SINGAPORE, 5 September 2024: Jewel Changi Airport and Trip.com, a leading online travel agency, have announced a three-year partnership to promote travel through the Changi aviation hub.

Bringing together best-in-class leisure experiences and travel services, Jewel will leverage Trip.com’s extensive global network to reach a wider international audience, encouraging travel to Singapore and more visitors to Jewel.

This partnership is inked against the backdrop of Jewel’s strong growth trajectory. From January to June 2024, overall footfall increased by almost 15% and the number of foreign visitors by more than 20% compared with the previous year.

In August, Jewel saw record visitorship over the National Day weekend, registering more than 1 million in footfall traffic.

Consumer travel event to inspire wanderlust

Until 7 October, Trip.com presents an interactive travel-themed pop-up event titled Traveller’s Wonderland, nestled in Jewel’s indoor greenery environment. This first-of-its-kind experiential display will take visitors on a trip worldwide right at Jewel. Four displays showcase iconic attractions of China, Japan, the UK, and Thailand, which are consistently popular travel choices for Singaporean and international travellers.

New Co-marketing initiatives

As part of the partnership, Jewel Changi Airport will run special campaigns on Trip.com to attract more visitors to Canopy Park and spur spending at Jewel’s best-in-class retail offering.

Jewel and Trip.com will also jointly launch a brand-new Trip.com Light & Music Showcase in October, designed by prolific Los Angeles-based water feature designer WET. The show draws inspiration from Trip.com’s mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world” — by weaving a captivating narrative around the theme of travel, it will connect people from all corners of the world through a mesmerising visual and auditory experience.

Jewel Changi Airport Development CEO James Fong said: “We are pleased to partner Trip.com in our efforts to drive tourism in Singapore and promote Jewel as a must-visit destination to international travellers through Trip.com’s global reach. The synergy between our two brands presents opportunities for strategic collaboration, and we are confident we can solidify Jewel’s position as a premier destination for travellers through various co-marketing initiatives.”