Ritz-Carlton’s Ilma set sails

SINGAPORE, 5 September 2024: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection introduces Ilma, its second-built luxury superyacht, to its fleet.

The yacht embarked on its maiden voyage, a seven-night journey from Monte Carlo to Rome, on 2 September. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection advances its position at the forefront of the industry with a second yacht now sailing, illustrating a future-focused vision that keeps pushing the boundaries of luxury travel at sea.

“It is with immense pride that we welcome Ilma to our growing fleet,” said Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Executive Chairman and CEO Jim Murren. “The addition of Ilma signifies a continuation of our mission to deliver legendary service and unparalleled enjoyment to our guests.”

Ilma measures 790 feet from bow to stern, offering 224 suites with private terraces with sea views. Ilma’s inaugural season in the Mediterranean includes ports of call visiting the blue waters of Santorini, the iconic yachting playgrounds of Porto Cervo, and the historical sites of Valletta before departing for the Caribbean, where experiences in the natural wonders of Virgin Gorda, the vibrant harbour of Gustavia, and the pristine beauty of St. John await. Ilma will additionally sail the North and Baltic Seas of Northern Europe — a first for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection — during the 2025 summer season, offering immersive itineraries in culturally rich destinations like Amsterdam, Stockholm, and Reykjavík.

The yacht accommodates up to 448 guests and offers among the highest space-to-guest and guest-to-staff ratios at sea. Ilma has five dining venues, a refreshed in-suite dining programme, seven bars, and a signature wine vault. Highlights include two dining venues conceptualised by MICHELIN-starred restaurant chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina.

Seta su Ilma by Chef Fabio Trabocchi is a modern Italian fine-dining restaurant reflecting his Italian heritage and culinary expertise.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers bespoke voyages in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, and Central America.

Its inaugural yacht, Evrima, embarked on its maiden voyage in October 2022. Measuring 624 feet in length, Evrima features 149 airy suites across various categories, each with a private terrace, creating a relaxed and intimate ambience for up to 298 guests. Continuing the fleet’s expansion, two new superyachts boasting among the highest space ratios per guest at sea, Ilma and Luminara, are slated to set sail in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Ilma will offer 224 spacious, light-filled suites of varying categories, accommodating up to 448 guests. Slated to make its 2025 debut, Luminara will join Ilma and Evrima on voyages to secluded harbours and iconic cities.