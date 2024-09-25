Pandemic inflicted heavy toll on job ops

SINGAPORE, 26 September 2024: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism, has launched a new report revealing the stark impact of the pandemic on women’s and youth employment within the global Travel and tourism sector.

Almost 70 million people working in Travel & Tourism lost their jobs during the pandemic, but women and young people were disproportionately impacted because their roles were more likely to be in the worst-affected areas, such as hospitality and food services.

While the sector has broadly seen a strong recovery, the ‘Social Trends in Travel & Tourism Employment’ report found it employed 42 million women and just over 16 million young people in 2022, notably lower than the 48.4 million women (-13%) and nearly 19 million young workers (15%) supported by the sector in 2019.

While the sector remains a vital source of jobs for underrepresented groups, the report clarifies that more must be done to ensure an inclusive and equitable recovery.

The report, which examines employment trends across 185 economies from 2019 to 2022, underscores the sector’s potential as a key driver of inclusive economic growth and social progress.

According to the latest EIR data, in 2023, the Travel & Tourism sector’s GDP contribution rose 29.1% above pre-pandemic levels, outpacing the global average, which remained 4.1% below.

Yet despite this economic rebound, the social recovery continued to lag, particularly for women and young people who remain more likely to be stuck in informal, part-time, or low-wage roles without security or growth potential.

WTTC President & CEO, Julia Simpson said: “This report highlights the extraordinary potential of Travel & Tourism to drive inclusive growth, but it also underscores the urgent need for action.

“Women and young people are the backbone of our sector, yet they continue to face significant barriers.

“By investing in skills, promoting inclusive policies, and fostering entrepreneurship, we can unlock the full potential of these groups and ensure that our sector leads the way in creating meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities.”

The report also highlights that women remain underrepresented in high-wage and leadership roles, with the gender split in Travel & Tourism employment nearly mirroring that of the wider economy.

Young workers, who make up a greater share of the Travel & Tourism workforce compared to the wider economy, face particular challenges in accessing stable employment.

Saudi Arabia Minister of Tourism, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, welcomed the joint report findings and emphasised the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting youth and female employment in the Travel & Tourism sector.

“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to ensuring Travel & Tourism is a key driver of social change,” he said.

“Our substantial investments in 2024 include 375 million riyals for skills development training local tour guides who acquire deep knowledge of our nation’s rich history and landscapes. Others are becoming entrepreneurs, focusing on creativity, leadership, and digital skills.

“In 2022, Saudi women’s employment in tourism was the fifth fastest growing among G20 countries. The focus on localising services in areas like AlUla and Diriyah has created new opportunities for women in heritage tourism jobs. Through stronger partnerships, tourism can transform into a vehicle for inclusive development, creating a more equitable and prosperous future for everyone.”

This joint report calls for urgent action to address these disparities and maximise the sector’s potential as a driver of inclusive growth.

Key areas of focus for governments and the Travel & Tourism sector include:

Develop policies for skills training and gender equality

Enhance job opportunities for women and youth

Invest in education and leadership programmes

Implement inclusive hiring practices and equal pay

Support flexible work arrangements and childcare

Promote entrepreneurship through support for start-ups and small businesses

‘Social Trends in Travel & Tourism Employment’ serves as a clarion call to governments and businesses worldwide: To prioritise the inclusion of women and youth in the workforce, to invest in their skills and future, and to ensure that the benefits of Travel & Tourism are shared by all.

To read the report in full, visit WTTC Research Hub.