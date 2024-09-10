Jetstar Asia resumes Medan flights

SINGAPORE, 11 September 2024: Jetstar Asia (3K) will resume flights between Singapore and Medan, Indonesia, on 1 November after a four-year suspension.

Jetstar Asia will become the only low-cost carrier to fly directly between these two exciting cities. Medan will become the Singapore low-cost carrier’s fourth Indonesian destination, alongside Jakarta, Denpasar, and Surabaya.

The daily return service from Singapore’s Changi Airport to Medan’s Kualanamu International Airport will have the seating capacity to accommodate 130,000 travellers annually between Singapore and the capital of Indonesia’s North Sumatra province.

Special fares are now on sale to celebrate the launch, starting from SGD79*, with an exclusive rate of SGD74* for Club Jetstar members.

Jetstar Asia CEO John Simeone said resuming flights on the route reflected Jetstar Asia’s commitment to expanding its presence in Indonesia.

“Indonesia is a key market for our business and leisure travellers, and with the reintroduction of our services to Medan, we’ll now be operating over 40 flights to Indonesia each week,” Simeone said. “We’re delighted to reconnect our customers with Medan, a city that offers rich cultural experiences and economic opportunities.

“Being the only LCC to offer direct flights on this route underscores our commitment to making travel more accessible and affordable.”

Flight schedule

From Friday, 1 November 2024

*One-way sale fares are available on jetstar.com from 1000 (SGT) on Tuesday, 10 September 2024, until 1159 (SGT) on Monday, 16 September.