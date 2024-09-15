SINGAPORE, 16 September 2024: Travellers flying from Dubai to Singapore on Emirates on 16 and 17 September will enjoy a slice of Mid-Autumn festivities onboard.

Emirates will be serving traditional mooncakes filled with luscious red bean paste to all passengers onboard EK352 and EK404, turning the skies into a canvas of celebration.

Mid-Autumn festival, a traditional festival celebrated in Singapore and across Asia, is often enjoyed with lanterns and mooncakes in the warm company of loved ones. Emirates has partnered with renowned Singaporean brand Kwong Cheong Thye to craft delectable mooncakes to be served onboard, a perfect harmony of sweet and savoury flavours encased within a delightfully thin and crumbly crust.

For those travelling in First and Business Class, a 100gm mooncake will be served after their first meal service, alongside chocolate treats. In Premium Economy and Economy Class, a 60-gram mooncake will be included with the first meal tray, adding a festive touch to the dining experience.

