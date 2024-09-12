SINGAPORE, 13 Sept 2024: Emirates continues to enhance and elevate the fly better experience for its customers, this time unveiling a new collaboration with the Irish brand renowned for spearheading organic luxury — VOYA

Recently launched onboard flights in First and Business Class, Emirates has partnered with VOYA to develop bespoke Eau de Toilette fragrances that encapsulate sophistication and understated luxury. The calming, nature-based fragrances have been thoughtfully curated exclusively for Emirates, and they are celebrated as the first-ever Eau de Toilette fragrances in VOYA’s bestselling product range. Featuring 400 flights each day across the network, Emirates will commission hundreds of thousands of 50ml bottles of the new VOYA Eau de Toilette fragrances every year.

To develop the signature scents, Emirates and VOYA examined international and industry trends to develop scents representative of both brands. Inspired by the global nature of Emirates, catering to customers from around the world, the natural essential oils used in the scents are derived from a myriad of destinations and the design of the bottle is inspired by the ultimate travel image – the sunset over the ocean. Drawing inspiration from the lush landscapes and rich heritage of Ireland, the collaboration promises an unparalleled sensory experience, blending sophistication and nature while evoking the tranquillity of the Emerald Isle.

VOYA Founders Mark and Kira Walton have years of experience working with fragrances from around the world and relished the opportunity to create a luxury fragrance for Emirates. Their goal was to marry elements from their home in Ireland with the iconic scents of the Middle East, delivering evocative and unique signature perfumes. Elegantly presented in muted glass bottles, the male fragrance is a heady blend of bergamot, pepper and white florals — a smooth and spicy scent that conveys a sense of calm.

“I have always loved the forest like the ocean, so I wanted to create a fresh and earthy fragrance. There is a lot of depth in this fragrance and the base notes become quite pronounced after the initial top notes subside.” VOYA founder Mark Walton.

The feminine perfume by contrast, has the delicate and revitalising air of honeysuckle, neroli and citrus, a sweet and uplifting fragrance that portrays a sense of joy.

“Honeysuckle is often found on coastal cliffs in Ireland. It is a beautiful plant, and it’s synonymous with my childhood. I needed to pair this with fresh citrus notes like orange, basil, and vegetables, balanced with woody notes like cedarwood and gurjun balsam. The fragrance is unashamedly sweet but uplifting, and it is a perfect travel companion.” – VOYA founder Kira Walton.

The new fragrances are complimentary to use in the Business Class and First Class washrooms. They add to the existing suite of VOYA luxury spa products beloved by Emirates customers for the past eight years.

The VOYA range available to Emirates customers includes shampoo, conditioner, body wash, cleanser, body moisturiser, hand wash, soap, and hand cream, available in the signature A380 Onboard Shower Spa, as well as in the complimentary showers in Emirates’ luxury airport lounges. VOYA hand and body cream can also be found in the First and Business Class washrooms. The Emirates range features three fragrances that customers can select depending on their mood or preference: revitalising rosemary and mint, tranquil lavender and rosemary, and soothing lime and mandarin. VOYA’s skincare line for Emirates is made from natural seaweed, hand-harvested from the sea beds of Co. Sligo, Ireland.

In keeping with Emirates’ commitment to sourcing responsibly, VOYA products contain as many organic ingredients as possible and are packaged using recyclable materials. VOYA is proud to be a cruelty-free brand that opposes animal testing in cosmetic research and partners with Plastic Bank to support its mission to stop plastic before it enters the ocean.

