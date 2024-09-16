Travel DMC partners with hawker centres

SINGAPORE, 17 September 2024: Travel DMC Group Singapore (TDMC) has sealed a deal with 20 local hawker centres as part of its commitment to sustainable tourism and local community support.

The new initiative will elevate the travel experience for guests from China and India, showcasing Singapore’s rich culinary heritage while promoting eco-friendly practices.

Celebrating Local Flavors and Sustainability

By collaborating with 20 renowned hawker centres, the company aims to offer tourists a unique taste of Singapore’s diverse food culture. This partnership not only introduces travellers to the best of local cuisine but also contributes to the economic vitality of these cherished local establishments.

Innovative Welcome Kits

As part of this initiative, Travel DMC Group will provide all clients with reusable water bottles in welcome kits. These kits will also include comprehensive information about the participating hawker centres, sustainability tips, and a guide to responsible tourism. Introducing reusable water bottles is a step towards reducing single-use plastics and promoting environmentally conscious travel habits among guests.

Ambitious Goals and Sustainable Future

Travel DMC Group Singapore is set to welcome nearly 9,500 guests within the next six months. This ambitious target underscores the company’s commitment to offering exceptional travel experiences while making a positive impact on the local community. During their tours, guests will be guided to explore local tastes and flavours, supporting local vendors and contributing to the sustainable tourism landscape.

Electric Vehicle Fleet for a Greener Future

Looking ahead, Travel DMC Group Singapore is taking a significant step towards reducing its carbon footprint by incorporating electric vehicles into its fleet. Starting in 2025, the company will introduce six electric vehicles (brand undisclosed) to its transportation services. This move is expected to lower carbon emissions by 30%, aligning with the company’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

“Partnering with local hawker centres is a natural extension of our commitment to promoting Singapore’s rich culture while supporting the local economy,” said Travel DMC Group Singapore Managing Director Shiv Kumar Gokhar. “We are excited to offer our guests an authentic culinary journey and contribute to a more sustainable future.”