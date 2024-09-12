AutolinkTravel taps TA Network services

SINGAPORE, 13 September 2024: Indonesian-based AutolinkTravel (ALT) has teamed up with Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) to expand its reach in the B2B travel sector.

This strategic partnership will enhance ALT’s distribution capabilities, enabling it to offer a broader array of travel products and services across TA Network’s extensive travel ecosystem.

The online travel company connects everything from flights, hotels, and car rentals to dining reservations, tours, and activities.

The collaboration will streamline the distribution of travel products by integrating ALT’s diverse hospitality and travel offerings with TA Network’s global distribution channels. Leveraging TA Network’s established connections with travel agencies, tour operators, and other B2B partners, ALT is poised to tap into new markets and business channels. Together, the objective is to drive growth by providing businesses with seamless access to a comprehensive travel ecosystem.

ALT Commercial Director Ahmad Syaifullah expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to partner with Trip Affiliates Network as we continue our mission to revolutionize the travel industry. By leveraging TA Network’s extensive distribution network, we can bring our innovative solutions to a wider audience, providing businesses with the tools they need to offer their clients a seamless and efficient travel experience. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our expansion strategy, and we look forward to the mutual growth and success it will bring.”

TA Network’s Regional Director of Partnerships and Growth, Thomas Wong, highlighted the synergy between the two companies, noting: “AutolinkTravel’s cutting-edge approach to automating the travel experience is a perfect complement to TA Network’s online distribution platform. By joining forces, we enhance AutolinkTravel’s ability to meet the evolving demands of today’s travellers. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation in the B2B travel space.”

With TA Network’s high-performance solutions and extensive B2B travel infrastructure, ALT aims to create a more value-added distribution network. This collaboration will provide businesses with easy access to a wide range of travel products and services, ultimately enhancing the travel experience for clients worldwide.

About AutolinkTravel

AutolinkTravel is an Indonesian-based online travel company that provides an online travel platform that unifies all aspects of hospitality and travel services into one seamless system. Whether users are planning a business trip, a leisurely vacation, or a combination of both, AutolinkTravel provides a one-stop solution that connects everything from flights, hotels, and car rentals to dining reservations, tours, and activities.

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network provides FIT/group inbound and outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers and hotels.