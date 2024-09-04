AirAsia flies to Labuan Bajo

LABUAN BAJO, 5 September 2024: AirAsia becomes the first international airline to offer direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Labuan Bajo, creating new opportunities for tourism and trade between Malaysia and Indonesia.

Operated by AirAsia Malaysia (AK), the inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur landed in Labuan Bajo on Tuesday morning, 3 September. It marked the start of three weekly flights between the two destinations and raised AirAsia’s network to 28 direct routes between Malaysia and Indonesia.

The addition of this route aligns with AirAsia’s commitment to expanding regional connectivity, catering to the growing demand for travel to emerging destinations like Labuan Bajo. With over 4,000 seats weekly on sale, the route will significantly increase visitor arrivals and generate substantial economic impact for local communities in both Malaysia and Indonesia.

The airline deploys an Airbus A320 on the route with 180 seats, and it flies three weekly services on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The average fare is USD160 roundtrip (since 3 September).

Flight schedule

Flight AK336 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1110 and arrives in Labuan Bajo (LBJ) at 1425.

Flight AK337 departs Labuan Bajo at 1455 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 1835.

AirAsia’s Fly-Thru service further enhances accessibility. It allows travellers from across the region to reach Labuan Bajo — a gateway to the world-famous Komodo National Park and the picturesque island of Flores — with just one stopover in Kuala Lumpur, making the journey more convenient for international tourists from Asia and Australia.

AirAsia Malaysia Managing Director Dato Fareh Mazputra commented: “Launching our direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Labuan Bajo marks a significant step in supporting Indonesia’s ambitious tourism targets. Labuan Bajo is one of Indonesia’s top five super-priority tourism destinations, and the government aims to attract more travellers with the hope of surpassing 500,000 visitors in 2024.

“We are committed to contributing to Labuan Bajo’s continued development as a world-class destination by making it more accessible to travellers from around the globe. This collaboration between governments, airlines, and other stakeholders is key to achieving the ambitious targets set for Labuan Bajo and ensuring its status as a premier tourism hub.

“Indonesia remains one of our most important markets, and we will continue to work closely with AirAsia Indonesia to boost tourism and trade between our two nations. Our 28 direct routes connecting Malaysia and Indonesia have flown over 7 million guests, crucial in driving economic growth, enhancing regional connectivity, and supporting the local tourism sectors. We look forward to expanding our network and exploring more direct routes between Malaysia and Indonesia.”

AirAsia Malaysia flies to 15 destinations across Indonesia, from Kuala Lumpur to Kertajati, Banda Aceh, Jakarta, Bali (Denpasar), Medan, Padang, Pekanbaru, Makassar, Yogyakarta, Surabaya, Balikpapan, Lombok; Penang to Jakarta and Medan; and Kota Kinabalu to Manado.