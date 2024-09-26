AirAsia expands Malaysia flights

SEPANG Malaysia, 27 September 2024: AirAsia will boost Malaysia’s domestic travel network by adding 2,000 weekly flights and 150,000 seats across 40 key routes by the end of the year.

Timed to meet the growing demand for year-end travel, the expansion will provide more flight options and flexibility for local and regional guests, connecting them to diverse and vibrant destinations across Malaysia. This move emphasises AirAsia’s commitment to improving connectivity and ensuring travel remains accessible and affordable for Malaysians.

Photo Caption: (From Left): Amanda Woo, Group Head of Commercial at AirAsia, and Dato’ Captain Fareh Mazputra, Managing Director of AirAsia Malaysia, during the press conference for the AirAsia Domestic Domination launch at the Atrium, RedQ.

As a result of this expansion, AirAsia’s market share is expected to increase to 64 per cent, reinforcing its leading position in the Malaysian aviation sector. By balancing its market leadership with a dedication to maintaining high customer experience standards, the airline aims to continue delivering exceptional service while navigating broader industry dynamics.

AirAsia Malaysia Managing Director, Dato Captain Fareh Mazputra said: “As the people’s airline, our commitment has always been to serve Malaysians by offering great value, choice, and convenient travel options, and this domestic boost reflects that mission. As we expand our domestic operations with a total of 1.7 million seats available for booking by December 2024, we are not just meeting the travel needs of Malaysians – we are also opening doors for regional travellers to explore and experience Malaysia’s unique destinations, cultural heartlands, and world-famous cuisines.”

AirAsia is also introducing AirAsia Plus, which offers added value to guests flying to and from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB). The AirAsia Plus fare includes 7kg cabin baggage, 20kg checked baggage, seat selection, inflight meal/snack, and Baggage and On-Time Guarantee (OTG) insurance, providing a comprehensive and convenient travel solution available for booking starting 8 October 2024 for the travel period from 9 October 2024.

“This is part of our broader effort to offer more to our guests without compromising on affordability. AirAsia Plus is designed with our guests’ needs in mind, ensuring they get the most out of their journey with us. It is not just about extra services, it is about delivering a better travel experience that our guests can rely on,” added Dato’ Captain Fareh Mazputra.

AirAsia offers promotional fares from MYR49 all-in* one way for all domestic flights available for booking until 29 September 2024 exclusively on the app or website for the travel period between 28 October 2024 and 15 February 2025.

**All-in fares are quoted for one-way travel only, including airport taxes, MAVCOM fees, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply.