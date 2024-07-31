Travelport and Finnair upgrade travel content

SINGAPORE, 1 August 2024: Travelport, a technology company that powers global travel bookings and suppliers worldwide, and Finnair have enhanced their long-term relationship with a multi-source content agreement covering New Distribution Capability (NDC) and traditional content.

The agreement confirms that Travelport’s agency customers will have access to robust multi-source content from Finnair, including ancillary services. The companies are collaborating to deliver Finnair’s NDC content and servicing capabilities through the Travelport+ platform.

“Our agreement with Travelport underscores our shared focus on providing more value and better experiences for travellers when they shop and book Finnair,” said Finnair Vice President of Global Sales and Channel Management Jenni Suomela. “This collaboration with Travelport will elevate our NDC program as we continue to scale and drive adoption among agencies and travel retailers.”

Travelport+ has thousands of agencies in more than 178 countries that can search, sell and service NDC content using Travelport’s APIs, Smartpoint Cloud and Smartpoint desktop agency point-of-sale solutions.