China’s Tuniu wins support from TAT

NANJING, China, 5 September 2024: Tuniu Corporation, an online leisure travel company in China, has inked a letter of Intent with Thailand’s Tourism Authority of Thailand.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and Tuniu’s founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Donald Yu, signed the agreement on 30 August, witnessed by China’s embassy in Thailand, Counsellor for Cultural Affairs, Chang Yumeng.

Thailand is one of the top destinations for Chinese tourists, with annual visits peaking at almost 12 million in 2019 and estimated to reach 7.3 million this year. From January to July of this year, Tuniu sold more than 160% more Thailand tour packages.

The LOI marks a significant step forward for TAT and Tuniu in strengthening their partnership. It includes collaborating in promotions and communications to build awareness and improve the overall travel experience for Chinese tourists in Thailand.

The TAT said the agreement with Tuniu would contribute to TAT’s direction in driving the sustainable growth of Thailand’s digital economy while enhancing the convenience of travelling for tourists from China.

“Thailand is one of Tuniu’s top overseas destinations where we have been committed to providing high-quality products and services,” said Yu, “Going forward, Tuniu will leverage its advantages in product innovation and new media channel promotion to further enhance our collaboration with TAT on more activities and initiatives to offer Chinese tourists comfortable, enjoyable and safe journeys to Thailand.”

