Qatar Airways buys 25% stake in Airlink

DOHA, 22 August 2024: Qatar Airways Group has acquired a 25% stake in South Africa’s regional carrier, Airlink. This will support Qatar’s expansion across the African continent.

Airlink flies to more than 45 destinations in 15 African countries.

The investment will enhance a code-sharing partnership between the two airlines. The deal will bolster Qatar Airways’ Africa growth strategy and cement its role as a key driver to the continent’s economic success.

The partnership between Qatar Airways and Airlink seeks to align both carriers’ loyalty programmes – Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Airlink Skybucks.

Qatar Airways flies to 29 destinations in Africa after adding eight new destinations since December 2020 — Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Harare, Kano, Luanda, Lusaka, and Port Harcourt. Flights have also resumed to Cairo and Alexandria.