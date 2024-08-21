NH Hotels & Resorts debut in the Maldives

BANGKOK, 22 August 2024: Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group with more than 550 hotels in 56 countries, has announced the arrival of the first NH Hotels & Resorts branded property in the Indian Ocean, with NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort set to open its doors on 1 September 2024.

Located in South Ari Atoll, a 25-minute seaplane flight from the capital Malé, NH Maldives Kuda Rah will offer marine enthusiasts unparalleled access to some of the world’s most spectacular diving and snorkelling sites. Right in their backyard, holidaymakers will find the legendary Kuda Rah Thila, an underwater pinnacle teeming with coloured soft corals and marine life. The atoll is a well-known hotspot for the Maldives’ largest marine life, such as the whale shark and manta ray. More than 50 dive sites are just a short boat ride from the resort.

NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort features 51 deluxe suites and villas, each boasting an inner courtyard or beach-facing pool, and generously sized between 90 to 231 sqm.

The hotel group named Christophe Adma as the NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort General Manager.

The opening of NH Kuda Rah brings Minor Hotels’ portfolio of properties in the Maldives to eight and follows the debut of NH Collection to the archipelago last year. It also marks the third resort property globally under the NH Hotels & Resorts brand, following NH Marina Portimao Resort in Portugal and the opening last year of NH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort in Thailand.

NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort is 25 minutes away by seaplane from Malé, followed by a five to 10-minute speed boat or traditional Dhoni transfer.