KUCHING Sarawak, 1 August 2024: Led by the Sarawak Tourism Board and supported by event promotions specialist BESarawak, the ‘Sarawak Gateaway to Borneo’ Business Networking Sessions unfolded in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru last week.

The start-up session, organised by the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and partnered with the Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA), aimed to position Sarawak as the gateway to Borneo and a transit point for Asian travellers.

Team Sarawak presents a Borneo gateway message in Kuala Lumpur. Photo credit: BESarawak.

“A primary objective of the campaign is to position Sarawak as a major entry point for travellers to Borneo, with Sarawak being the gateway to a world of unparalleled experiences, including Kalimantan, Sabah, and Brunei,” said STB’s Director of Marketing (ASEAN & Domestic) Barbara Benjamin Atan.

The roadshow moved to its second venue in Johor Bahru, where the Sarawak tourism team conducted a wrap of the ‘Sarawak Gateaway to Borneo’ Business Networking Session for the travel trade and corporate event organisers to unlock new business opportunities from Peninsular Malaysia. BESarawak reported that the Sarawak Tourism Board and MATTA teams made both events possible.

The wrap-up session in Johor completed the mission. Photo credit: BESarawak.

For more information on planning an event in Sarawak visit: https://businesseventssarawak.com.

For more information on exploring Sarawak visit: www.sarawaktourism.com