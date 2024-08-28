MATTA Fair reaffirms RHB backing

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 August 2024: The Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA) confirms that RHB Banking Group (RHB) will continue as the Exclusive Platinum Sponsor of the MATTA Fair, which will be held from 6 to 8 September 2024 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur (MITEC).

RHB’s role as the ‘Exclusive Platinum Sponsor’ reinforces its commitment to supporting Malaysia’s tourism industry and offering a variety of exclusive promotions, discounts, and travel-related deals during the fair.

Visitors are invited to explore travel and hospitality offers at the RHB booths at Level 1, booth number 1E13, and Level 2, booth number 2H01 of MITEC.

MATTA President Nigel Wong commented: “We are happy to continue our partnership with RHB Banking Group as our Exclusive Platinum Sponsor for this September’s MATTA Fair. Our partnership underscores a mutual commitment and dedication towards advancing Malaysia’s travel and tourism businesses, providing exceptional value and experiences to travellers and holiday seekers travelling domestically and internationally. Together, we look forward to creating exciting and great experiences with good memories in their travel and holidays for everyone.”

At this September’s MATTA Fair, RHB is rolling out more special deals for customers who use their RHB Visa Credit Card/-i or RHB Visa Debit Card/-i. As part of the RHB Travel Bonanza Campaign, customers can walk away with MYR30,000 rewards, including luxurious German-branded cabin-size luggage worth over MYR3,000 each. Customers can also enjoy up to 60% off when they purchase flights and accommodation with CIT Travel Agency, while those who spend MYR500 or more in a single receipt using digital wallets will receive a Visa Olympics travel bag. If you are planning to buy an Umrah or Muslim package, enjoy a MYR500 rebate when you book with dedicated travel operator partners — Juara Travel & Tours and Mitra Tours & Travel.

RHB Banking Group Managing Director of Group Community Banking Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo added: “We are thrilled to be part of MATTA Fair again, supporting Malaysians’ love for travel with even better details and promotions this year. Our RHB Multi-Currency Visa Debit Card/-i, is the perfect travel companion, allowing you to make secure and seamless digital payments in 33 foreign currencies with zero conversion fees. Furthermore, customers can also use digital wallets i.e. Apple Pay and Google Pay, to make faster and more convenient purchases and transact just like the locals regardless of where you are globally. It is secure and easy to use.

“The RHB Multi-Currency Visa Debit Card/-i has seen impressive growth and gained significant popularity, with a 51% year-on-year in user base and a 36% increase in spending rising by July 2024. This travel card is designed to give you peace of mind while travelling, making it easy to manage your spending in your preferred currencies without worrying about extra fees.”

As the 55th edition, since its start in 1991, the MATTA Fair continues to be Malaysia’s premier and largest consumer travel fair, drawing over 180,000 visitors in the MATTA Fair held in March 2024. The MATTA Fair remains the most anticipated travel and holiday Fair for consumers and a high-demand platform for industry players to showcase and market their packages and offerings.